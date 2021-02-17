Trump tears up McConnell like no-smile political hack





Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a lengthy statement, calling the Republican leader a “stark, brooding and smileless political hack and said senators of the GOP who support him “will no longer win. “

What you need to know Former President Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell an “austere, brooding, and smileless political hack” in a scathing statement Tuesday McConnell voted to acquit Trump in his second trial impeachment Sunday, but said the former president was “practically and morally responsible” for the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. The former president has pledged to back his main rivals who support his “Make America Great Again” program, and said he regrets endorsing McConnell

The letter follows McConnells’ comments in the Senate Sunday night after Trump’s acquittal in his second impeachment trial. While McConnell voted to acquit Trump, saying a former president could not be impeached in the Senate, the veteran lawmaker did not mince words in placing the blame for the Jan. 6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

There is no doubt, no, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day, McConnell said on Saturday, adding: He has not achieved anything yet.

It was McConnell’s sharpest warning against Trump to date, having spent the vast majority of Trump’s presidency explicitly helping him or avoiding comments on Trump’s most outrageous claims and reprimand clearly did not suit the former president.

“The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political leaders like Senator Mitch McConnell at its head,” Trump wrote in a statement on Tuesday. “McConnells’ dedication to business as usual, to status quo politics, along with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill and personality, quickly led him from majority leader to minority leader. , and it will only get worse. “

Trump went on to criticize the former majority leader’s inability to back a $ 2,000 stimulus check late last year, saying the move cost Republicans both Senate seats in Georgia.

At the time, Democrats offered a second round of direct relief payments to most Americans in the form of $ 2,000, which Trump ultimately backed; Republicans resisted the checks as being too expensive and offered a $ 600 payment instead.

As Senate candidates for the second round of the Jan.5 election, Georgians Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff made their support for the $ 2,000 direct payments a central theme of their campaigns, and both won their races. Democrats needed both candidates to win in order to get a 50-50 split in the Senate, giving them a majority.

Much of the relationship between Trump and McConnell was based on expediency rather than admiration, and it fell after Trump’s denial of his November 3 defeat and relentless efforts to overturn voters’ verdict with his claims without basis that the Democrats fraudulently stole the election.

It faded completely last month, after Republicans lost control of the Senate with two defeats in Georgia they blamed on Trump and the savage attack on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters. In the aftermath of the riot, McConnell said the rioters “were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding from the first branch of government. federal they did not like.

Trump said on Tuesday he regretted offering his support to McConnell in his Senate race, saying lawmakers begged him to do so.

“Without my approval, McConnell would have lost and lost badly,” Trump wrote. “Now his numbers are lower than ever before, he is destroying the Republican side of the Senate and in doing so, seriously harming our country.”

The former president pledged to “support the main rivals” who support his “Make America Great Again” program, saying McConnells leadership fell short of expectations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

