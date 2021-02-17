Jokowi agreed, the PAN faction was happy with the proposed ITE law review





ILUSTRASI. UU ITE

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Yudho Winarto | KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The PAN faction in the Indonesian Parliament has endorsed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s proposal to revise the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) law. This can be seen from the impact of the rubber section in the law which resulted in the conviction of many people. This problem is also recognized as criticized by legal experts in Indonesia. “The PAN faction would be delighted for the government to initiate the amendment of the ITE law,” DPR PAN faction chairman RI Saleh Partaonan Daulay said on Wednesday in a press release Wednesday (2/17). Also read: The buzzer phenomenon is called the fruit of information disclosure in the digital world Even so, Saleh pointed out a number of points in the amendment to the law. The changes are not only related to the rubber article, but also to anticipate developments in existing information technology. Previously, Jokowi had discussed the revision of the ITE law. This speech was conveyed by Jokowi when he gave instructions at the TNI-Polri 2021 leadership meeting. Jokowi said the ITE law was developed with the aim of protecting the digital space. However, in practice, many people denounce themselves and cause a feeling of injustice. “If the ITE law cannot give a sense of justice, I will ask the DPR to jointly revise this law. Because that is where the upstream was, the upstream was here, so the revision will be,” a explained Jokowi. Jokowi revealed that articles which have different interpretations can be deleted. So that it does not become a tool used by someone to criminalize other people. Also read: President ordered national police chief to prepare guidelines for ITE law and suggested revision to abolish rubber article Even so, revising the law was not Jokowi’s only choice. On this occasion, Jokowi also called on the police to prevent the injustice due to the ITE law. “Make guidelines for the official interpretation of the articles of the ITE law, so that it is clear,” Jokowi explained. Jokowi called on the police to be selective in accepting reports of violations of the ITE law. So that there is no tarnishing of democracy, especially in freedom of opinion and organization. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Yudho Winarto

