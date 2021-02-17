Leyla Guven denounces the silence of the opposition on the genocide of the Kurds





JAILED, former People’s Democratic Party (HDP) MP Leyla Guven praised Turkey’s second largest party for its continued silence on the genocide of the Kurdish people. In a letter sent from prison today, she accused the Kemalist People’s Republican Party (CHP) of demanding justice only for its own party and said that by turning its back on the country’s large Kurdish minority it was complicit in government oppression. If history one day calls for the [ruling Justice and Development Party] AKP to account for the suffering it inflicted on the Kurdish people, especially Roboski, it will ask which party was in the main opposition while all this was going on, she wrote. The Kurdish politician has warned of the double standard after the Constitutional Court ruled last week that the rights of CHP lawmaker Ennis Berberoglu were violated when he was deprived of his parliamentary immunity for the second time last June. . There are ongoing investigations into allegations that he violated national security after being accused of leaking information that the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) was shipping weapons to jihadists in Syria. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2017 but continued to serve as an MP until last summer, when his parliamentary status was revoked along with Ms Guvens. He was released shortly after for health reasons and was reinstated as an MP last week after an Istanbul court ordered a new trial. In contrast, Ms. Guven, who is also the co-chair of the Democratic Society Congress (DTK), a coalition of organizations campaigning for Kurdish autonomy, was jailed for 23 years and three months in December on trumped-up terrorism charges. She said it was clear that the law did not apply in Turkey as well, with herself and others being punished not because we are guilty, but because we are Kurds. But Ms. Guven, who remained in the country to face her persecutors, said that despite the oppression, we would rather stay in the prisons with our dignity and continue the fight against the fascist AKP government. The HDP is under constant pressure from the Turkish state, with some 20,000 of its members detained since 2016, of which 10,000 have been imprisoned, as well as 200 elected officials and at least seven deputies. New constitutional proposals are reportedly being prepared by AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdogans and his junior partners, the Neofascist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), with the intention of shutting down the HDP. Last month, the Morning Star NUJ Chapel awarded Ms. Guven honorary membership status and called on union branches and national, regional and local trades councils to do the same. Messages can be sent to Ms. Guven in prison by [email protected] They will be translated and mailed to him.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos