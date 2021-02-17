Advisor says Rudy Giuliani is no longer Donald Trump’s lawyer amid $ 1.3 billion Dominion lawsuit





Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is no longer the personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, according to a Trump spokesperson.

Giuliani was recently targeted by Dominion Voting Systems in a $ 1.3 billion lawsuit for his claims that the company’s voting machines helped “steal” the 2020 presidential election from Trump.

Most recently, Giuliani has been the public face of the Trump campaign’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in state courts and legislatures. As part of his efforts, Giuliani and other Trump supporters have claimed that the Dominion’s voting machines were programmed to transfer votes from Trump to President Joe Biden.

Dominion has repeatedly denied the allegations and in January filed a $ 1.3 billion libel suit against Giuliani and Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell, another former member of the campaign’s legal team. Trump.

Rudy Giuliani is no longer the personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, according to a spokesperson for Trump. Giuliani was recently targeted by Dominion Voting Systems in a $ 1.3 billion lawsuit for his claims that the company’s voting machines helped “steal” the 2020 presidential election from Trump. In this July 1, 2020 photo, Giuliani speaks with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC. Somodevilla / Getty chip

On January 25, Dominion CEO John Paulos said in a statement that Giuliani’s continued allegations regarding the Dominion’s involvement in voter fraud had “undermined confidence in America’s democratic institutions,” adding “[Giuliani] continues to make demonstrable misrepresentation, and we intend to hold him and those who spread disinformation to account. “

On the same day, Giuliani said the Dominion trial was “meant to scare the faint of heart.” Giuliani called it “another act of intimidation by the hate left to destroy and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to vigorously defend their clients.” He also pledged to file a counter-lawsuit against the voting machine company.

Giuliani said he wanted to examine the technology behind Dominion’s voting machines as well as the company’s history, finances, and business relationships for possible corruption. There is no evidence Dominion committed voter fraud or vote change in the 2020 national election.

At the same time, Giuliani also faces possible legal issues for his alleged role in instigating the January 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol.

At Trump’s pre-insurgency “Stop the Steal” rally, Giuliani continued to argue his theory about rigged voting machines as Trump repeatedly told the crowd that the election was stolen from him. Giuliani also told the crowd: “Let’s do a trial by combat” rather than trying to keep arguing the election result in court; an attempt that had already failed in more than 60 court cases filed by Trump and the Republican Party.

At the end of January, Middlebury College in Vermont revoked an honorary degree it had awarded to Giuliani in recognition of his response to the September 11, 2001 attacks as mayor of New York. The president of the private liberal arts college, Laurie Patton, accused Giuliani of “instigating a violent uprising” on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Giuliani also faces expulsion from the New York State Bar Association for his role in the Jan.6 uprising.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos