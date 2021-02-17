Beijing Olympics: US boycott requested by congressman





Citing human rights violations, Representative Mike Waltz wants the United States and other countries to abandon the Games unless the IOC moves them out of China.

Republican Representative Mike Waltz, R-Fla. Calls on the United States to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless the Games are moved out of China. Waltz says he introduced a resolution to this effect, claiming the move is motivated by human rights violations by the Chinese government. The Chinese Communist Party has committed a number of heinous acts in the past year alone that are expected to prevent them from hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, Waltz said in a report. statement on its website. The world cannot legitimize the CCP’s acts of genocide in Xinjiang, the destruction of Hong Kong’s democratic rights, and the dangerous suppression of the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan that claimed lives by sending delegations to Beijing. Waltz calls on the International Olympic Committee to find a location other than China to host the Games, which are expected to start in less than a year. Otherwise, Waltz says the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee should withdraw from the games and says other countries should do too. RELATED: Biden Presses China’s Xi Jinping on Trade and Human Rights on First Appeal RELATED: One Year Before the 2022 Winter Olympics; Norway set to lead the medal table A coalition of 180 rights groups called on governments around the world to boycott the Beijing Olympics earlier this month. The coalition is made up of groups representing Tibetans, Uyghurs, Inner Mongols, Hong Kong residents and others. Rights groups have previously called on the IOC to move the games from China. Olympic leaders have largely ignored the demands and say it is just a sports body that does not get involved in politics. Beijing hosted the 2008 Olympics, which it said would improve human rights in the country. Instead, the groups claim the prestige of the Olympics led to a sharp increase in attacks on communities living under his rule. The situation of the Uyghurs in northwest China has received the greatest attention. Last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated on his first day in office that he believed genocide was being committed against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. China has brushed aside criticism for meddling in its internal affairs and politicizing sport. He reacted strongly to accusations of genocide. A Chinese official called it the lie of the century. Since 2016, China has trained a million or more Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in prisons and indoctrination camps that the state calls training centers, according to estimates by researchers and advocacy groups. Rights.

