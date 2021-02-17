Boris Johnson praises North Staffordshire artist’s ‘wonderful’ painting of Churchill

When Phil Hodges started painting Sir Winston Churchill, he never imagined that the portrait could one day hang on the walls of 10 Downing Street.
But now his work has captured the interest of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who received the painting as a gift.
Phil, from Westbury Park, has yet to find out if he will adorn any of the corridors of power, alongside other images of key figures.
But the 75-year-old said: It’s totally unexpected and very nice to know Boris loves him.
He and the current number 10 holder share an admiration for the wartime prime minister. And that’s how painting was born.
I’ve wanted to paint it for a while, Phil added. I looked at old photos from the 1940s and also looked at Darkest Hour which was awesome.
I got it, as they say in the company. I have Churchills’ features and his frown. I don’t think I could ever duplicate what I did in this painting.
The black and white acrylic portrait is a striking image, based on Churchills’ days as head of the country during World War II.
Phil said: He was great at painting because he had some distinctive features. I also have great admiration for him as a person. He saved the nation at a very difficult time.
The retired engineer, who was previously sales manager for mechanical engineering firm EH Hassell, started painting about seven years ago.
I am an emerging artist, in my childhood, he says. I painted a lot of military stuff, including scenes and characters from the Napoleonic countryside and the Crimean War.
I also sold commissions, such as paintings of dogs or grandchildren.
Top stories on StokeonTrentLive
But with Churchill, the subject just clicked.
He added: After I finished it my wife Jeanette said Boris would love him because he is also a Churchill fan.
Jeanette sent a photo of the portrait to Newcastle MP Aaron Bell who brought her to the attention of Downing Street.
Next thing I know, I got an email from number 10 saying they were very happy to get it, Phil recalls.
Soon the actual painting was also on its way to London, framed and wrapped.
The proud artist has now received a letter signed by the Prime Minister himself.
Mr Johnson wrote: Thank you very much for sending me your painting of Sir Winston Churchill which you created for me.
It is a magnificent work of art that bears a great resemblance to Sir Winston, and I feel incredibly proud to accept your kind gift.
Jeanette was also impressed with the response.
The 78-year-old said: We don’t know where it’s going to go and if they’re going to hang it up. But Philip would like him to go to the room where they take a foreign dignitary, or where the cabinet meets.
Boris was interviewed in different plays in issue 10. We wondered if it would ever come out on TV in the background.
Phil is already preparing his next piece of art, another portrait of Churchill that he thinks the Queen would like to see. I’ll have to send him a photo.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos