Trump acquitted by Senate charged with violating Ku Klux Klan law, aware of law





It appears that the woes of former US President Donald Trump are far from over. On Saturday, Trump was acquitted of inciting the Jan.6 riots on Capitol Hill. Although the former president was again acquitted by the Senate for ‘inciting insurgency’, it was a historic reprimand from a president by his own party when seven Republican senators joined Democrats to condemn Trump.

Today, a senior Democratic congressman on Tuesday sued former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of violating 19th-century ‘Ku Klux Klan law’ by supporting the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill American. Bennie Thompson has accused Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers of violating the 1871 law by supporting efforts to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the new US president.

What is the Ku Klux Klan law?

The 14th Amendment to the US Constitution in 1868 granted citizenship to anyone born or naturalized in the United States, including those formerly in bondage.

It also guarantees citizens equal protection before the law.

Despite the amendment, in some states black citizens have been denied their rights.

Thus, Congress passed several “implementing acts” in 1870 and 1871 in response.

Included in the bylaws was a provision dubbed the Ku Klux Klan Act, which was introduced in March 1871 by Representative Samuel Shellabarger of Ohio.

It was then promulgated by President Ulysses S Grant in April.

Provisions of the law

The Ku Klux Klan Act was designed to eliminate violence against black Americans and protect the rights of those recently freed from slavery.

It allowed the President to use the armed forces to fight those who conspired to deny equal protection of the laws and to suspend habeas corpus, if necessary, to enforce the act.

This section allows civil action to be taken against anyone who obstructs public officials from carrying out their duties by “force, intimidation or threat”.

The lawsuit against Trump says it “ was intended to protect against conspiracies, through violence and intimidation, which sought to prevent members of Congress from performing their official duties. ”

Today, the act is most commonly used in cases of unreasonable search and seizure and prosecution related to false arrests or police brutality.

