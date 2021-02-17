Prime Minister launches planting campaign in Islamabad, pledges to make Pakistan green – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed the need to plant trees and pledged his government would make a “green Pakistan” by planting 10 billion trees.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the 2021 spring tree planting campaign he launched in Islamabad earlier today.

He regretted that in recent decades cities like Lahore and Peshawar, once known as “garden cities”, have turned into “concrete and cement jungles” due to “ruthless” deforestation. .

He shed light on the impact of deforestation in the country, saying that not only cutting down trees leads to increased pollution, but it has detrimental effects especially for children and the elderly.

The prime minister said his government had selected sites in Lahore and Islamabad where trees would be planted using the Miyawaki technique, a method used in Japan to accelerate plant growth.

“This is the first site in Islamabad [where trees have been planted using the Miyawaki technique]. A jungle that normally takes 30 years to develop can grow in 10 years and also provides more oxygen, ”he explained.

This is not the first time that PM Imran has mentioned the Miyawaki method. He had mentioned the technique earlier this week during the inauguration of a similar plantation in Lahore.

In his speech today, the Prime Minister also referred to the impact of climate change and global warming, saying Pakistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries.

“Growing trees is not just a hobby for us, it’s our need,” he said and urged the students attending the event to take the campaign seriously not just by planting trees, but also protecting them.

“The government can create an atmosphere [for a project]. It can also provide funds, but it is the nation that can shape its future. “

He recalled that the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf had planted one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his previous tenure and now plans to plant 10 billion trees across the country. This effort had been recognized by international organizations such as WWF who had audited the project at the KP, recalled the PM.

The prime minister said his government is also planning to introduce a special course in schools to educate students about the effects of global warming and climate change due to greenhouse gas emissions.

The Prime Minister has spoken of the dangers posed by global warming and climate change on several occasions and on platforms. The 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Program is one of the flagship projects of the PTI government.

