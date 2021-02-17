Construction of the Canakkale Bridge gathers momentum





CANAKKALE from Turkey Construction of a key bridge in northwestern Turkey connecting Europe and Asia has picked up speed with the completion of a temporary road, according to reports received by Anadolu Agency. When completed, the 1915 Canakkale Bridge will become the longest mid-span suspension bridge in the world with its unique structural features, colors and other features. Engineers, technicians and workers continue their efforts on a working platform that connects the two sides of the bridge. The giant structure will be connected to the Malkara-Canakkale highway and will be the most important part of the 101 kilometer (62.75 mile) road. The highway with the 1915 Canakkale Bridge will feature four viaducts, 12 intersections, 55 bridges and viaducts, 40 underpasses, 238 culverts of varying sizes, four road service facilities, two maintenance operations centers and seven toll stations. . When the entire Kinali-Tekirdag-Canakkale-Savastepe road project is connected to the Gebze-Izmir highway, the road chains surrounding the Marmara region will be united. A bridge over the Canakkale Strait will be included in this network as the most important link in the chain that will connect the Turkish regions of Aegean Thrace and the Mediterranean in the south. With the completion of the projects, a reduction in ferry traffic is targeted, especially during the summer months and public holidays, by creating alternative routes for transport from Istanbul and Thrace to the regions of Marmara and the Aegean Sea. In addition, it is envisaged to increase cultural interactions as well as trade relations with neighboring countries by reducing vehicle operating costs and journey times as well as the time cost of goods for vehicles carrying imports and of exports. The shortening of the distance with European countries should contribute to the development of the tourism sector. The industrial, commercial and service sectors in Thrace and Western Anatolia will gain further momentum. Designed to symbolize an artillery shell in homage to the legendary Battle of Gallipoli during World War I, the arrows will rise to 318 meters (1,043 feet) high, with an average of 2,023 meters (6,637 feet), symbolizing the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey. In tribute to the Turkish flag, the towers will be red and white, while the total length of the bridge will reach 4,608 meters (15,118 feet). It will be one of the most important crossroads in the world when completed, with a grand opening scheduled for March 18, 2022. Construction has been underway since the inauguration ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 18, 2017. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







