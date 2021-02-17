PM Khan wants to introduce climate change lessons in schools





Special courses will be introduced across Pakistan to teach students about the importance of forests and trees and the dangers of climate change, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration ceremony of the spring planting campaign in Islamabad, he warned that global warming and greenhouse gas emissions pose huge threats to the country. “Sadly, Pakistan is among the 10 countries most threatened by climate change.”

Forests and trees are the need of the hour, they are the need of our future generations and now is the time to act, said the Prime Minister.

He stressed that the danger Pakistan faces due to deforestation is evident in Lahore. “As a child, I grew up in Lahore. It was then called the garden city ”. According to research, nearly 70% of the trees in the walled city have been cut down, the prime minister revealed, adding that pollution in cities like Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar is very dangerous for children and the elderly. “Pollution in these cities reduces the average lifespan of a person by 11 years.”

To this end, the government has identified 50 spots in Lahore and 20 in Islamabad for planting trees. “We have adopted the Japanese Miyawaki technique which makes forests grow faster,” the prime minister said.

This means that forests that took 30 years will now grow in 10 years.

The Prime Minister urged young people to participate in the government’s 10 billion trees against the tsunami project. “The only thing a government can do is provide funds, but the implementation is in your hands.”

In the coming days, schools across the country will be assigned a target of trees to plant and they will also be responsible for taking care of that tree.

The prime minister added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tree planting project was appreciated by international agencies such as WWF and it was time for the trajectory to follow in other parts of the country as well.

