Jokowi observes COVID-19 vaccination for traders in Tanah Abang





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Wednesday witnessed the implementation of the mass COVID-19 vaccination for traders at the Tanah Abang Clothing and Textile Wholesale Market in central Jakarta. Upon arriving at Tanah Abang Market at 8:51 a.m. local time, President Jokowi was greeted by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Jokowi immediately headed to the vaccination site at the Market Mosque Terrace on the 12th floor of Block A and the 8th floor which is part of the market food court. Some 1,500 to 2,000 traders in Tanah Abang market are expected to receive the vaccines. A total of 9,791 traders will receive the vaccine on the market in the first batch. Indonesia has been running a national COVID-19 vaccination program since January 13, 2021, and it is going well, with no complaints to date against the Chinese vaccine Sinovac. President Joko Widodo received two doses of the vaccine on January 13 and January 27, 2021, without any adverse reactions. The government has set a goal of inoculating 181,554,464 people, or 70% of Indonesia's total population, with the aim of strengthening herd immunity against the coronavirus. Medical workers on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 have been given priority in the vaccination program. The next to be vaccinated as part of the vaccination program are public officials, including police and military personnel. State vaccine maker PT Bio Farma (Persero) has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines will be allocated to public service officials, including the Indonesian military and police, at the end of February this year. Each person covered by the vaccination program will need to receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This means Indonesia will need 362 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to immunize 181 million people. The country has so far received 28 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine and Sinovac vaccine candidate.

