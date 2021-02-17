Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will visit Bangladesh on March 4, India News News





Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will visit Dhaka on March 4. During his two-day visit, questions of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh will be finalized. Discussions are also underway with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen to set a date for the Jaishankar bilateral meeting. An official from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry confirmed this to WION. It is learned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a ceremony on March 26 to mark the centenary of the birth of the father of the nation of Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of great independence. He is due to hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the next day. During Narendra Modi’s visit, the two foreign ministers will discuss the agenda and possible agreements. This is Jaishankar’s second visit to Dhaka as Minister of Foreign Affairs. There has been increased engagement between the two countries in recent years. In December, the India-Bangladesh virtual summit at prime ministerial level. During the summit, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, paid rich tributes to the Indian armed forces and thanked India for the country’s liberation from Pakistan in 1971. In January, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Masud Bin Momen was in India for foreign office consultations. He called the ties with India “deep and historic”. Amid the Covid pandemic, India sent Bangladesh two million doses of the Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Subsequent commercial shipments were also sent. Emphasis was also placed on reviving pre-1965 connectivity links. The virtual summit in December saw the opening of the Haldibari-Chilahati rail link connecting Bangladesh to the Indian state of West Bengal. Currently, 5 of the 6 “ pre-1965 ” rail links have been reestablished, namely the Haldibari-Chilahati, Petrapole (India) – Benapole (Bangladesh), Gede (India) Darshana (Bangladesh), Singhabad (India) ) -Rohanpur (Bangladesh) and Radhikapur (India) Birol (Bangladesh).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos