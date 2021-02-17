Here are the 8 most memorable Bollywood cameos





From Sridevi to Shah Rukh Khan: Here Are 8 Most Memorable Bollywood Cameos

Bollywood is the ultimate entertainment world and here all types of characters are recognized. Read ahead and take a peek at some of Bollywood’s best cameos.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021

Best Bollywood Cameos

Bollywood has given the world many wonderful stories and has never failed to make people laugh, cry, be afraid or fall in love. Many actors leave their mark on people’s hearts by portraying great characters on screen, whether they’re a main character or not. The most talented Indian actors have been seen to play cameos in movies. But because they have a small role to play, their character sometimes goes unnoticed even though they have the potential to dominate the main characters. It can be a lot of fun to realize that you’ve maybe seen a movie over a hundred times but missed one of Bollywood’s most amazing cameos. From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to the late Indian actor Irrfan Khan, all have at one time or another played a cameo and despite their great work in the industry, they are also known for their brilliant cameo. Here are some of the greatest Bollywood cameos of all time that fans would love to know. Read ahead and take a look at the actors who performed great cameos.

Sridevi in ​​Zero (2018)

While many actors played a cameo in this Shah Rukh Khan star, Sridevi stole the show as she looked stunning in a shimmering green colored dress.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Munna Bhai MBBS (2003)

Before becoming a national name thanks to Gangs Of Wassepur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted playing many cameos in different movies, including playing a pocket picker in Munna Bhai MBBS.

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan in Ki & Ka (2016)

The two evergreen actors of the Bollywood industry played each other in this starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Bunty aur Babli (2005)

The daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family appeared in the song Kajra Re in the film with the two Bachchan men.

Aamir Khan in Luck by Chance (2009)

Many celebrities have been seen playing cameos in this Zoya Akhtar film, but Aamir Khan’s periodic presentation for a movie in a movie won many hearts.

The late Irrfan Khan in Haider (2014)

Irrfan Khan plays a cameo and a most important character in this adaptation of Hamlet.

Avantika Khan in Ek Mein Aur Ek Tu (2012)

Imran Khan’s former wife made a cameo appearance in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan in Which Annie Gives Him Those (1989)

Before becoming one of the biggest superstars in the world, Shah Rukh Khan went through a wrestling phase where he played smaller characters including that of the TV movie In Which Annie Gives It These Ones where he barely appeared for 30 seconds. .

