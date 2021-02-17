Boris Johnson Lockdown Update: PM’s Covid roadmap that could see pubs open by May and ‘normal’ life by July

The start of 2021 hasn’t been the best as we’ve all been stuck unable to see someone we don’t live with.

Many of us were not allowed to spend time with our friends, partners or family at Christmas.

But now there is light at the end of the tunnel as not only are cases declining at a staggering rate, but the government is slowly but surely bringing us back to “normal life”.

Who knows how normal that will be, but the government’s plan to ease lockdown measures could get us back to ‘normal’ by July, reports Online mail.

The pubs, which have received the worst cards from all of us, could also open in May.

These are all parts of Boris Johnson’s Covid roadmap, which has yet to be revealed but is expected to be next week.

There are also suggestions that the government is considering relaxing measures every four weeks, although that depends only on the infection rate at the time and other important factors such as the pressure on the NHS.

What could Boris’s roadmap look like?

March 31 is the date the lockdown law ends, but it is believed that many measures will be scrapped by then.

By March, schools are expected to reopen, which is seen as one of the main relaxed rules. They are due to reopen from March 8.

This has been the government’s number one priority since they were forced to shut down, except for the children of key workers or those from disadvantaged families.

It’s unclear when retail stores and stores will be able to reopen, but the Prime Minister is expected to reveal everything once the kids return or it could be February 22.

By the middle to the end of next month, more outdoor activities should be allowed, giving those stuck inside more opportunities to get out of the house and exercise. .

In April, some cations of stay may be allowed, but it is likely that this is only with those of your household.

New reports suggest pubs, bars and restaurants and other hospitality establishments could reopen in early May, but under new rules.

the rules could include two people per household at an indoor table and a rule of six outside.

By July, we hope that everything will be “generally normal”.

An industry source said The mail: “The suggestion is that we would return to normal overall at the end of June or July.”

Social distancing measures could be in place for the foreseeable future, although those who advise the government have pushed it to do so.

Scientists advising the prime minister and his team want the measures to stay long after rumors the lockdown will end in the coming weeks.