Democratic President Jokowi delivers speech on revised ITE law but rejects electoral bill





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Deputy Secretary General of the Democratic Party, Irwan, was surprised by the attitude of President Joko Widodo who opened the speech on the revision of the Law on Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE), but rejected the revision of the electoral law. The deputy secretary of the democratic faction of the DPR RI clarified that there was no proposal to revise the ITE law by the government. However, the proposal to revise the ITE law has already been included in Prolegnas’ long list of amendments to the bill for 2020-2024 which has been drawn up by the Indonesian Parliament. “So in my opinion, if President Jokowi sees it as a priority, it is possible that every faction of the RI of the DPR will consider agreeing to discuss it and include it in the priority prolegnas of 2021,” he said. Irwan told reporters on Wednesday (2/17/2021). In fact, Irwan questioned Jokowi’s attitude towards the electoral bill which had clearly been approved by Baleg to enter the 2021 Prolegnas priority. Also read: Jokowi calls for criticism, Democrats: Maybe it’s aimed at supporters who just praise them However, discussion of the bill was halted after President Jokowi’s statement was rejected. “So what are the considerations for President Jokowi to reject the revision of the electoral law which is considered a priority by the DPR RI and then to try instead to push the issue of the ITE law which in the DPR RI no ‘is not discussed in 2021 Priority Prolegnas, ”he said. “You can only ask because the fact that the electoral bill approved the Legislative Council for priority prolegnas, but how is it that he does not agree? And instead, it s ‘is focused on the ITE law, which in the DPR was not a priority, ”he added. . Nonetheless, Irwan appreciated the ITE law which was the president’s concern. In addition, Jokowi’s statement called on the National Police to exercise caution in responding to and receiving reports of alleged violations of ITE law. “Because so far there have been so many victims of the ITE law because of different criticisms or statements in response to the policies of the authorities or the government,” he said.







