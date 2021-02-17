Politics
PM Narendra Modi addresses the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum | Odisha Latest news | Odisha News | Latest Odisha News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conference.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister praised the IT industry for its resilience during the Corona period. When the chips were depleted, your code made things run, the premier said. He noted 2% growth in the sector and the addition of $ 4 billion in revenue amid shrinking fears.
The Prime Minister noted that today India is eager to move forward and the government understands this sentiment. He said the Indian aspirations of 130 crore spur us to move forward quickly. He stressed that the expectations for the new India come from the private sector as well as from the government. He said the government is aware that the restrictions are not conducive to the development of future leadership. The government is working to free the technology industry from unnecessary regulations.
The Prime Minister listed the measures taken in recent times, such as the National Communication Policy, the Policy to Establish the Guidelines for the Global Software Product Center in India and Other Service Providers (OSPs) which were released during the Corona period. He noted that the inclusion of information services in 12 flagship service sectors has started to bear fruit. The recent liberalization of maps and geospatial data will strengthen the ecosystem of tech start-ups and the broader mission of Aatmnirbhar Bharat. .
The Prime Minister stressed that young entrepreneurs should have the freedom to take advantage of new opportunities. The government has full confidence in the start-up and the innovators, the prime minister said. Steps such as self-certification, the use of IT solutions in governance, the democratization of data through Digital India have moved the process forward.
Speaking about the centrality of transparency in governance, the Prime Minister noted the growing confidence of people in government. He said governance has been brought to the dashboard from the files for good citizen monitoring. He also mentioned the improvement of the process and the transparency of public procurement through the GeM portal.
The Prime Minister stressed the need to use technology in governance. He gave examples of geolocation of infrastructure products, poor houses and such projects so that they can be completed on time. He spoke about using drones to map village households and reducing the human interface to improve transparency, especially in tax matters. The Prime Minister called on the founders of start-ups not to limit themselves to evaluations and exit strategies. Think about how you can build institutions that will survive this century. Think about how you can create world-class products that will set the global benchmark for excellence, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister also called on technology leaders to highlight Make for India’s imprint in their solutions. He called on them to establish new parameters of competitiveness to maintain India’s technological momentum and leadership. He also emphasized the culture of excellence and institution building.
The Prime Minister asked them to think about offering world class products and leaders in the run-up to 100 years of independence in 2047. Decide your goals, the country is with you, the Prime Minister said.
The prime minister said that it is the tech industry’s responsibility to provide proactive tech solutions to the challenges of the 21st century in India. He asked them to work for solutions in the water and fertilization needs of agriculture, health and welfare, telemedicine and education and skills development. He said measures such as the National Education Policy and Atal DIY Labs and Atal Incubation Center promote skills and innovation and need industry support. He also called for paying attention to the results of their CSR activities and insisted that activities focus on backward areas and digital education. He also drew attention to the opportunities that are emerging in Tier 2 and 3 cities for entrepreneurs and innovators.
Related
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]