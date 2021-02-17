PM Narendra Modi addresses the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum | Odisha Latest news | Odisha News | Latest Odisha News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister praised the IT industry for its resilience during the Corona period. When the chips were depleted, your code made things run, the premier said. He noted 2% growth in the sector and the addition of $ 4 billion in revenue amid shrinking fears.

The Prime Minister noted that today India is eager to move forward and the government understands this sentiment. He said the Indian aspirations of 130 crore spur us to move forward quickly. He stressed that the expectations for the new India come from the private sector as well as from the government. He said the government is aware that the restrictions are not conducive to the development of future leadership. The government is working to free the technology industry from unnecessary regulations.

The Prime Minister listed the measures taken in recent times, such as the National Communication Policy, the Policy to Establish the Guidelines for the Global Software Product Center in India and Other Service Providers (OSPs) which were released during the Corona period. He noted that the inclusion of information services in 12 flagship service sectors has started to bear fruit. The recent liberalization of maps and geospatial data will strengthen the ecosystem of tech start-ups and the broader mission of Aatmnirbhar Bharat. .

The Prime Minister stressed that young entrepreneurs should have the freedom to take advantage of new opportunities. The government has full confidence in the start-up and the innovators, the prime minister said. Steps such as self-certification, the use of IT solutions in governance, the democratization of data through Digital India have moved the process forward.

Speaking about the centrality of transparency in governance, the Prime Minister noted the growing confidence of people in government. He said governance has been brought to the dashboard from the files for good citizen monitoring. He also mentioned the improvement of the process and the transparency of public procurement through the GeM portal.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to use technology in governance. He gave examples of geolocation of infrastructure products, poor houses and such projects so that they can be completed on time. He spoke about using drones to map village households and reducing the human interface to improve transparency, especially in tax matters. The Prime Minister called on the founders of start-ups not to limit themselves to evaluations and exit strategies. Think about how you can build institutions that will survive this century. Think about how you can create world-class products that will set the global benchmark for excellence, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister also called on technology leaders to highlight Make for India’s imprint in their solutions. He called on them to establish new parameters of competitiveness to maintain India’s technological momentum and leadership. He also emphasized the culture of excellence and institution building.

The Prime Minister asked them to think about offering world class products and leaders in the run-up to 100 years of independence in 2047. Decide your goals, the country is with you, the Prime Minister said.

The prime minister said that it is the tech industry’s responsibility to provide proactive tech solutions to the challenges of the 21st century in India. He asked them to work for solutions in the water and fertilization needs of agriculture, health and welfare, telemedicine and education and skills development. He said measures such as the National Education Policy and Atal DIY Labs and Atal Incubation Center promote skills and innovation and need industry support. He also called for paying attention to the results of their CSR activities and insisted that activities focus on backward areas and digital education. He also drew attention to the opportunities that are emerging in Tier 2 and 3 cities for entrepreneurs and innovators.

