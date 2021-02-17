The Covid-19 case increases Pascal Holidays, Jokowi: if it happens again, amazed!





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has stressed that the peak in Covid-19 cases due to the holiday period must not be repeated. Indeed, the number of positive cases of the Corona virus has increased by around 40% in four holiday periods throughout the pandemic. This is what President Jokowi expressed when asked about the policies the government would adopt to deal with the Lebaran period, which is synonymous with homecoming activities or trips to the cities of ‘origin. “The previous experiment was 4 times shorter, the increase in positive cases was over 40 percent,” he said in a meeting with the editor of a number of media outlets. mass at the Merdeka Palace, Wednesday (2/17/2021). . Regarding government policies for Lebaran 2021, Jokowi admitted that coordinating ministers are still discussing it. However, he ensured that the policies adopted did not lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases as before. “We’re still debating whether it was like last year or how it was. It can’t be repeated. It’s been 4 times, if it happens again, we’re too excited. So what kind of model we can’t transmit, “Jokowi explained. Based on records Business, two weeks after the Christmas and New Year holidays, case Covid-19 jumped significantly. In the first two weeks of January 2021, the daily addition of positive cases had already set records at least 4 times. Today, positive cases have again set a record of an increase of 11,278 people, almost exactly two weeks after the end of the Christmas and New Year holidays. Earlier or on January 12, 2020, those infected by virus Crowned nationally up to 10,047 people. As for last week alone, January 7-13, 2021, the average number of daily cases added was 9,948. Even though at the start of last month or December 2020, the average daily cases were still around 6,000 people per day. For comparison, in the first two weeks of December 2020, Covid-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 78,937 people, while in the first two weeks of this month, 114,845 people. This means that the addition of positive cases in Indonesia is accelerating, an increase of 45.5%. quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more detailed information

Login Register Bisnis Indonesia and 3 media raised funds to help medical staff and residents affected by the corona virus, which is channeled through the Indonesian Food Barn Foundation (BNI Account: 200-5202-055).

Come on, help donate now! Click here for more details.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos