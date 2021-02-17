On K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Birthday, PM Modi, Telugu Star Mahesh Babu, Others Greet Chief Minister of Telangana

Hyderabad:
The Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, turned 68 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of politicians and movie stars welcomed the Telangana Chief Minister on his birthday. Popularly known as KCR, counterparts of the Chief Minister from various states also posted birthday greetings on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on her birthday. Pray for her long and healthy life.” Lok Sabha Om Birla President, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK Chief MK Stalin and other leaders wished KCR today.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chairman N Chandrababu Naidu also greeted the KCR today. Actor turned politician Chiranjeevi, his brother and party founder Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan and main star Mahesh Babu were among the stars of Telugu cinema who wanted K Chandrasekhar Rao.
TRS leaders organized a blood donation camp in Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters, and other parts of the state. A massive tree-planting campaign was organized after a call from TRS MP J Santosh Kumar who is also a close relative of KCR. As part of the campaign, a crore of saplings will be planted by the end of the day.
Santosh Kumar has been leading a green campaign called “Green India Challenge” for several years.
Ministers of State and other party leaders participated in the planting campaign in various locations. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and other Telugu stars joined the tree-planting campaign and posted photos and videos on social media.
K Chandrasekhar Rao thanked all the leaders and well-known personalities who wished him his birthday.