On K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Birthday, PM Modi, Telugu Star Mahesh Babu, Others Greet Chief Minister of Telangana





K Chandrasekhar Roa takes part in a tree planting campaign for his birthday Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, turned 68 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of politicians and movie stars welcomed the Telangana Chief Minister on his birthday. Popularly known as KCR, counterparts of the Chief Minister from various states also posted birthday greetings on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on her birthday. Pray for her long and healthy life.” Lok Sabha Om Birla President, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK Chief MK Stalin and other leaders wished KCR today. Greetings to Telangana CM KCR Garu on her birthday. Pray for his long and healthy life. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2021 Warm birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Telangana Shri K. Chandrasekhar Rao Ji. I wish you good health and a long life in the service of the people. @TelanganaCMO About Birla (@ombirlakota) February 17, 2021 Birthday greetings to Telangana CM Shri K Chandrasekhar Rao ji. Wishing your happy and healthy life. @TelanganaCMO Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 17, 2021 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chairman N Chandrababu Naidu also greeted the KCR today. Actor turned politician Chiranjeevi, his brother and party founder Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan and main star Mahesh Babu were among the stars of Telugu cinema who wanted K Chandrasekhar Rao. TRS leaders organized a blood donation camp in Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters, and other parts of the state. A massive tree-planting campaign was organized after a call from TRS MP J Santosh Kumar who is also a close relative of KCR. As part of the campaign, a crore of saplings will be planted by the end of the day. Santosh Kumar has been leading a green campaign called “Green India Challenge” for several years. Thank you very much for being a part of #KotiVruksharchana, a worthy green gift, on the occasion of our dear CM Sri #KCR garu, sister Smt. @RaoKavitha garu with Bava Sri #AnilRao garu planted saplings at their residence ????#HBDKCR????#LongLiveKCR#GreenIndiaChallenge???? pic.twitter.com/jhykvZr2EV Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) February 17, 2021 Ministers of State and other party leaders participated in the planting campaign in various locations. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and other Telugu stars joined the tree-planting campaign and posted photos and videos on social media. Wishing hon’ble @TelanganaCMO KCR garu a very happy birthday. May your leadership continue to uplift our state. Good health and happiness always! ???? Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 17, 2021 Planting and caring for trees is one of the best ways to reduce global warming. Let’s join @MPsantoshtrs‘try to plant 1 crore sapling on the occasion of hon’ble @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu’s birthday on February 17th! #KotiVriksharchana#GreenIndiaChallenge@KTRTRSpic.twitter.com/x9fs1stBew Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 14, 2021 K Chandrasekhar Rao thanked all the leaders and well-known personalities who wished him his birthday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos