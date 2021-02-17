China to face repercussions of human rights violations, says Biden









ANI |

Update: Feb 17, 2021 11:05 AM IS

Washington [US], Feb. 17 (ANI): US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday (local time) that China will face the repercussions of human rights violations.

“The United States must speak out against human rights violations and the fact that there will be repercussions for China, and (Xi Jinping) knows it,” Biden told CNN mayor.

“What I am doing is making it clear that in fact we will continue to reaffirm our role as spokespersons for human rights in the UN and in other agencies that have an impact on their attitude. “CNN said quoting Biden. saying.

Biden went on to explain what he had told the Chinese leader regarding human rights violations and the United States’ position during his phone call to President Xi Jinping.

“I point out to him that no American president can be supported as president if he does not reflect the values ​​of the United States. And so the idea is that I am not going to denounce what he is doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uyghurs in the western mountains of China and Taiwan trying to end the one-China policy by making it forceful … he understands, there are culturally different norms that every country and that leaders are supposed to follow, “Biden says.

“China is striving to become the world leader. And in order to get that nickname and be able to do it, it has to gain the trust of other countries. And as long as they are engaged in activity that violates basic human rights, that’s fine. be difficult for them to do that, “Biden said adding that the problem and Chinese politics in general are” much more complicated than that, I shouldn’t be trying to talk about Chinese politics in 10 minutes on TV. ” .

President Biden explained his administration’s vaccination plans and distribution schedule, he claimed that Covid-19 vaccines would be widely available to the general public by the end of July. Assuring the country could get back to normal by ‘next Christmas’, Biden said, ‘By the end of July we will have over 600 million doses, enough to immunize every American.’

Asked when he thinks the country will return to normalcy, President Biden said it was prudent to predict a timeline, but pointed to “next Christmas” as a time when the nation could be in a “very circumstance. different, “CNN reported.

“I’m not going to call names, Look, for four years all that’s in the news is Trump. For the next four years, I want to make sure all the news is about the American people,” Biden said during that he questioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comment that the Republican senators who voted to acquit former President Trump were “cowards.” (ANI)







