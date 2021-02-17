Politics
The government is committed to bringing natural gas under the GST regime: PM Modi
NEW DELHI : India is committed to integrating natural gas into the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime to make prices cheaper and uniform across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
“We are determined to put natural gas under the GST regime; I want to tell the world to come and invest in India’s energy sector,” the Prime Minister added.
He said India was spending 7.5 lakh crore ($ 103.05 billion) over 5 years to build its oil and gas infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi said.
India is seeking to reduce its dependence on energy imports, to diversify its imports, Modi said.
He said India would produce 40% of all its energy from renewable sources by 2030.
In 2019-2020, India imported over 85% oil and 53% gas to meet domestic demand. “I don’t want to criticize anyone, but I want to say that if we had focused on these projects much earlier, our middle class would not be overwhelmed,” Prime Minister Modi added.
The Prime Minister previously laid the foundation stone for various key oil and gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu via video conference.
“Indian Oil’s 143 km Ramnathpuram to Thoothukudi pipeline, which is launched today, will monetize gas from ONGC’s gas fields. This is part of a larger gas pipeline project being developed at the cost of 4500 crore. This will benefit several regions of southern India, ”he added.
PM Modi said that over the past six years, oil and gas projects have been worth more 50,000 crore have been approved for implementation in Tamil Nadu.
Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, joined the event by video conference.
Previously, industry experts had expressed hope that the government should put natural gas under the GST regime to realize PM Modi’s vision for a gas-based economy and increase the share of environmentally friendly fuel. in India’s energy basket, the industry said.
Natural gas is currently outside the scope of the GST, and the old existing taxes – central excise tax, state VAT, central sales tax – continue to apply on fuel.
“The non-inclusion of natural gas under the GST regime has a negative impact on its prices due to the failure of taxes in the hands of gas producers / suppliers and also has an impact on the natural gas industries by because of the failed legacy taxes paid to it, “said the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI).
The FIPI also requested a rationalization of the GST on the LNG regasification service.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]