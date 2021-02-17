Jokowi insists modern judicial reforms provide legal certainty





Efforts to carry out judicial reforms through the implementation of a modern justice system are imperative Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed the aspirations of the Supreme Court to carry out modern judicial reforms to provide legal certainty to the public. "Efforts to carry out judicial reforms through the implementation of a modern justice system are imperative," the president said at the Jakarta State Palace on Wednesday. Jokowi delivered the statement during his participation in the special virtual plenary session of the Supreme Court's 2020 annual report. During the session, the President was also accompanied by the Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H. Laoly. "As a bastion of justice, the Supreme Court can achieve legal certainty for the public, economic actors and investors through decisions that reduce the disparity of sanctions", noted the head of state. Jokowi asserted that with better performance and a better reputation, the Supreme Court can make landmark decisions by exploring the values ​​and meaning of justice in the community, so that the judiciary becomes an increasingly reliable institution. . "The momentum of this pandemic can be seized to drive fundamental transformation through fundamental means," the president noted. Jokowi stressed that the breakthroughs of court administrators are seen as crucial in proving that the Indonesian justice system is able to adapt quickly and keep innovating, so that it can serve the public faster and better. "However, I would like to remind you that accelerating the use of technology is not the end goal. Accelerating the use of technology is an entry point for a wider transformation, a greater transformation of the world. administration of justice to create a modern justice system, "said the president. President Jokowi also requested that, although the institution has dealt with several cases, there is no compromise on the quality of decisions. "I am optimistic that the Supreme Court will continue to improve the quality of the e-Court application," said the president. These qualities include the standardization of the obligations of the parties, the online examination of witnesses and experts, a copy of the verdict or e-Verdict and the extension of the e-Court application for special civil cases. In his report, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, HM Syarifuddin, said the caseload for the Supreme Court in 2020 was recorded at 20,761, comprising 20,544 cases submitted while 217 cases remained in 2019. Of this total burden, the Supreme Court issued 20,562 decisions, while the remaining cases in 2020 reached 199. The stack of cases was the lowest on record in the history of the Supreme Court, thus raising the rate of cases. productivity in solving cases in 2020 at 99.04 percent. Related News: Jokowi observes COVID-19 vaccination for traders in Tanah Abang Related News: Jokowi Confident INA Gains Investor Trust to Accelerate Development

