PTI government’s austerity campaign saves 49% of PM House spending: official document





Photo released by the government of PTI, the luxurious 100-channel house in Islamabad. PTI-led regime saved 49% of Prime Minister’s House expenses and 29% of Prime Minister’s office expenses Documents reveal PM House expenses were 590 million rupees in 2018, which were reduced to 280 million rupees in 2020 PM Imran Khan made 26 official visits, which cost 176 million rupees to the national kitty

KARACHI: PTI-led regime saved 49% of Prime Minister’s House spending and 29% of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) spending through austerity measures during its two-and-a-half-year reign , The News reported citing official documents on Wednesday.

Comparing spending with previous governments, the document pointed out that the PPP government, former President Asif Ali Zardari had two camp offices that cost the state treasury around 3.6 billion rupees.

On the other hand, during the PML-Ns government, the Raiwind camp office for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif cost the government 4.3 billion rupees, while former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif used 572 million rupees for its two camp offices.

Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani spent 570 million rupees on his five camp offices, while outgoing Prime Minister Imran Khan does not have a camp office.

Official documents revealed that Asif Ali Zardari spent 3.6 billion rupees on his two camp offices, while 245 government vehicles and 656 security officers were also stationed with him.

Nawaz Sharif made Raiwind his camp office and deployed 2,717 security police, which cost the national kitty a whopping 4.3 billion rupees, according to the documents.

“ From 590 million rupees in 2018 to 280 million rupees in 2020 ”

Documents have revealed that Prime Minister’s House spending was 590 million rupees in 2018, which was reduced to 339 million rupees in 2019 and 280 million rupees in 2020.

PMO expenditure, which stood at 514 million rupees in 2018, has been reduced to 305 million rupees in 2019 and to 334 million rupees in 2020.

According to the documents, the annual expenditure of the Prime Minister’s House is only 180 million rupees. Interestingly, the Prime Minister did not give any discretionary grants, gifts or cash awards from the Prime Minister.

Official visits and austerity

During the PPP tenure, former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani carried out 48 official visits which cost the public treasury up to 572 million rupees, while his successor Raja Pervaiz Ashraf carried out nine official visits at a cost of 107 million rupees to the public treasury.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif made 92 official visits at a cost of Rs 1.8 billion to the treasury while his successor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi made 19 official visits, incurring an expense of Rs 260 million.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan made 26 official visits, which cost 176 million rupees to the national kitty.

