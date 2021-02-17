Construction of the Trabzon Erzincan high-speed train begins next year





Speaking at the 7th Ordinary Provincial Congress in Trabzon, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is working to bring the rail system to life on the Akaabat-Arsin route. He said we are finishing the route studies for our Trabzon-Erzincan high speed train project next year and then start construction. President Erdoan said: Do you know how much we have invested in Trabzon over the last 18 years in this framework? We invested 35 quadrillion lire in Trabzon with the old figure. Thanks to these investments, we have brought 2 thousand 952 new classrooms in our city in the field of education. As the second state university, we launched the University of Trabzon. We have opened dormitories with a capacity of 8,000,794 people for higher education students. Currently, the construction of our 500-person dormitory and the 1,500-person dormitory project are continuing. We have built a total of 41 sports facilities in our city, including the stadium with a capacity of 62,000 spectators. In the area of ​​social assistance, we have transferred a total of 2 quadrillion lire to citizens in need of Trabzon. We have built 15 health facilities, including 52 hospitals, in the health sector, and we have started the construction of our municipal hospital in Trabzon with a capacity of 900 beds. The construction of our 6 health establishments, including our municipal hospital, continues. We have completed construction of 8,000 37 houses in collective housing, and construction of 683 houses continues. “ Stating that the Akaabat Millet Garden has been commissioned and that construction of the Avni Aker and Vakfkebir Millet Gardens is continuing, Erdoan said he increased the length of the divided road they had taken from 73 kilometers to 262 kilometers. Erdogan said the remaining stretches of Kanuni Boulevard, Akyaz and Coastal Connection Roads, which they constructed at a cost of around $ 1.5 billion, with tunnels, junctions and bridges, will be completed this year. Emphasizing that this year they will finish the Zigana tunnel of the Trabzon Akale road and the connecting roads, which continue for 24 hours without interruption, Erdoan said: We hope to complete the Of-Balaban road, the Yomra road, zdil and Yamurdere , Highway Of-ay and Route Akaabat-Dzky again this year. . The minister is there for him, Mr. Minister, I hope that will not be a problem. We are working on the implementation of the rail system on the Akaabat-Arsin axis. We are completing the route studies for our Trabzon-Erzincan high speed train project next year, and then we are starting construction. “He spoke in form. Erdogan commissioned a facility to meet the drinking water needs of Trabzon, 2 facilities continue to be built, Atasu dam has been added in Trabzon, they have built a total of 103 flood protection facilities in Trabzon , 211 settlements and 10,000 He noted that they protect the land from flooding. Claiming to have implemented an exemplary project in the Solakl Valley, Erdoan said he has contributed to nature tourism by carrying out the necessary studies in 9 natural parks, including Lake Altndere Sera and Uzungl, and that they have provided agricultural support in Trabzon to the tune of 2 billion lire.

