Boris Johnson compares himself to OJ Simpson after struggling to put on gloves





Boris Johnson compared himself to OJ Simpson while struggling to put on a pair of gloves during a visit to a vaccination center. In a bizarre moment, the Prime Minister was caught on camera struggling to put on protective gloves at a mass vaccination center in South Wales. As a staff member asked if he needed a different size glove, he joked, “I got it, I got it. It’s like OJ Simpson.” The shameful American football star tried on a pair of gloves during his trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and his friend Ron Goldman in 1995. Simpson was acquitted after one of the most high-profile celebrity trials in history and has continued to claim his innocence.

(Image: Reuters)

But he was later ordered to pay compensation after the families of the victims won a civil lawsuit. Simpson was asked to try on a pair of gloves found at the crime scene during the trial, which he struggled to put on his hands. His lawyer Johnnie Cochran said: “If that doesn’t suit you, you have to pay.” Mr Johnson’s unexpected moment came as he visited a vaccination center in Cwmbran, south Wales, where he made plans for a “cautious and cautious approach” to exit the lockdown. It is the latest in a long line of questionable Mr Johnson gags. In 2017, when he was foreign minister, he said the Libyan city of Sirte could be turned into the new Dubai once “they clear the corpses.” The mistake came days after the British ambassador to Burma criticized him for reciting a colonial poem in a sacred temple. Mr Johnson has also been criticized for comparing Muslim women wearing niqabs to letterboxes in a Daily Telegraph column.







