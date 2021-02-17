PM Muhyiddin, first recipient of vaccine to boost public confidence





PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddins (pix), the decision to be the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine is to build public confidence in its safety and effectiveness. The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), Khairy Jamaluddin, said a risk assessment also revealed that Muhyiddins’ functions as head of government and as a politician the were at risk of being infected with Covid-19. There are still some who are skeptical although the vaccine has been tested in tens of thousands of people around the world, in fact some 100 million people have been injected with no serious side effects reported, he said. during a press conference on Covid-19. Immunization Working Group (CITF) today. Khairy said Muhyiddin also obtained permission from his personal doctor to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, which is scheduled to take place on February 26. He said Muhyiddin also received vaccine comments from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his recent visit to Indonesia. Jokowi said that when he received the Sinovac vaccine he felt nothing, only mild fatigue, he said. Regarding the type of vaccine people should receive, Khairy said government policy is that any vaccine approved by the National Drug Regulatory Agency (NPRA) is considered safe and effective. In this sense, you will not be able to choose your vaccine. You will be assigned a time, place and date for your appointment, and whatever vaccine is available there, I assure you it will be a safe and effective vaccine, he said. In the meantime, he said MOSTI will work with the Ministries of Home Affairs and Human Resources on the plan to immunize foreigners. For documented foreign workers, we work with their employers to ensure that they (employers) can provide us with details so that we can make an appointment for them to receive the vaccination efficiently and comfortably. For undocumented foreign workers, we will contact international organizations, civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to help us get them out and get them vaccinated with the assurance that we will not detain them. For refugees, we need to work with international organizations like the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and NGOs on how we can reach them and get them vaccinated, he said. Khairy said MOSTI would also work with NGOs, community leaders and opinion leaders to reach out to communities that may not have access to information such as the settlements of Orang Asli. We will need them (NGOs and community leaders) to help us reach these areas and help us register these communities. We also need them to help us build confidence in vaccines. We can have a national level communication plan, but advocacy for those on the ground is very important (because) we need to vaccinate as many (people) as possible so that we (are) all safe, a- he declared. Appointed







