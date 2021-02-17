Prime Minister Imran Khan wants swift legislation on missing persons issue: Shibli Faraz





Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz addresses the media in Islamabad, Pakistan on February 17, 2021.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan instructed the cabinet to speed up legislation on the issue of missing persons, Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Faraz said the issue of missing persons was discussed at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he himself had attended such protests and sit-ins and expressed his solidarity with the relatives of the missing,” he said.

Families and relatives of missing persons “have only one request, which is whether their loved one is alive or not,” he added, noting that laws should be passed on this subject.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear instructions to immediately activate the bill on this matter,” the minister said.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks during a sit-in in D-Chowk, where families and relatives of those missing from Balochistan demanded justice for their loved ones, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on February 17, 2021. Geo News / via Geo.tv

Earlier today, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived at a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad where relatives of those missing from Balochistan surrendered to seek justice for their families. .

Maryam said she spoke to the parents and families gathered there. “Prime Minister Imran Khan should come here and talk to these people,” she said.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz urges Prime Minister Imran Khan to speak to relatives of Baloch missing people

“The security of citizens is the responsibility of the state”, underlined the leader of the PML-N.

If a missing person is guilty of a crime, they should be tried in court, she added.

