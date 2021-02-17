No, PM Modi has not announced the removal of SC status from the Devendra Kula Vellalar community

February 15 The pioneer reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to remove the Devendra Kula Vellalar community from the Listed Caste (SC) and categorize it as Other Backward Caste (OBC).

According to the report published in The Pioneer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the International Indoor Stadium in Chennai on January 14, announced that a long-standing demand from the Devendra Kula Vellalar community to withdraw from the caste planned and place them in the Another Backward Community would soon become a reality. The report quoted Prime Minister Modi’s statement, “Their desire to regain their original identity was noticeable, and I assured them that the request would be viewed favorably.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the Devendra Kula Vellalar community from the SC category.

Checking the facts:

Logical Indian searched for the keyword “Prime Minister’s Speech in Chennai” and found a video of Narendra Modi’s speech in Chennai posted by India today February 14th. 27:33 timestamp, PM Modi can be heard making an announcement for the Devendra Kula Vellar community. He said: “Today I have a lovely message to share with the sisters and brothers of the Devendrakula Vellalar community in Tamil Nadu. The central government accepted their long-standing demand to be known as Devendrakula Vellalar. They will now be known by their name heritage and not the six to seven names listed in the appendix to the Constitution. The Gazette project to amend the constitutional annex to correct their name as Devendrakula Vellalar has been approved by the central government. It will be submitted to Parliament before the start of the next session. I would like to particularly thank the government of Tamil Nadu for the detailed study carried out on this request. Their support for demand has a long history. “

Prime Minister Modi did not speak throughout his speech about the planned caste removal of the Devendra Kula Vellar community. While PM Modi had mentioned that Devendra Kula Vellalar’s long-standing request would soon be granted, by a “ long-standing request ” the PM meant that the community’s seven sub-sects would be brought together under one umbrella. , Devendrakula Vellalar.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment also issued a Press release by PIBon on February 15, to refute the claim of delisting the Devendra Kula Vellalar community from SC status. According to the press release, “The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said the information published in the media about the delisting of the Devendra Kula Vellalar community from the SC category is soon completely misinformed. The ministry clarified that the news is misleading and does not reflect the current position. He said the Cabinet approved the categorization (7) of SC communities into Devendra Kula Vellalar, which would also be part of Tamil Nadu’s index cast list. , the statement that they will be removed from the SC and would be completely incorrect and it can be clarified that the statement does not reflect the correct position. The Ministry further clarified that a bill to classify (7) SC communities in Devendra Kula Vellalar under the SC list in Tamil Nadu is already featured in Lok Sabha. “

PIB Fact-Check had also refuted the claim.

Therefore, no announcement to remove SC status from the Devendra Kula Vellalar community has been made, and the report is misleading.

What is the demand of the Devendra Kula Vellalar community?

The Devendra Kula Vellalar community is a listed caste community that has seven sub-sects and comprises over 17.05% of the scheduled caste community in Tamil Nadu, according to the 2011 census. The community applied for the status of more backward and withdraw SC Status from their community, as they are agrarian and not manual scavengers. They also demanded a 6% reservation for the community.

This community is currently identified by seven different sub-sects, namely, Devendrakulathan, Kudumban, Pannadi, Kaaladi, Kadayan, Pallan and Patharia. They had demanded that all these sub-sects be brought together under one umbrella. On February 14, PM Modi, during his visit to Tamil Nadu, announced that the Union government had accepted the request to bring together seven sub-sects of the Devendrakula Vellalar community under one umbrella. So, now rather than being called by their independent cult name, they will all be called Devendrakula Vellalar.

