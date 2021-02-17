Prime Minister Imran Khan proposes 5-point agenda to improve developing countries in the world affected by coronavirus





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the International Fund for Agricultural Development in Italy, February 17, 2020. YouTube / Hum News Live

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday proposed a five-point program to improve agricultural sectors in developing countries facing a coronavirus setback.

The Prime Minister referred to the five-point agenda during his address to the forty-fourth session of the Board of Directors of the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

The conference, which will take place on February 17-18, 2021, will focus on the general theme “Rural development: a prerequisite for global resilience,” said IFAD.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing the conference, said more than 20 countries are food insecure, adding that the World Food Program has warned of famine in the world’s poorest countries and conflict zones.

He said the world faces multiple challenges to recover from the pandemic and achieve the vital sustainable development goals of freedom from poverty and zero hunger.

There is a lack of financing, a shortage of investments, trade distortions, unsustainable consumption patterns, degradation of agricultural land and forests, a looming water crisis, loss of biodiversity and rivers and polluted oceans, he said.

“We need a revolution and a vision for the future. The COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis should send the message to all rich and poor and weak or powerful that we will perish or survive together,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan noted that the concepts of geostrategic adversaries, regional or world domination, political advantages of foreign intervention and occupation, and oppression of people are outdated and will soon be considered as irrelevant.

“We need a common global plan for the survival and prosperity of all mankind,” said the prime minister, adding that he proposed a debt suspension program last year.

The Prime Minister went on to say that global lenders have helped the developing world, however, citing reports he said developing countries need billions of dollars to recover from the pandemic and meet development goals. Sustainable Development (SGD) of the United Nations.

Moving forward, the Prime Minister proposed a five-point agenda to pick up the developing world and help it recover from the pandemic.

1. We must install sustainable agricultural infrastructure to facilitate the transport, production and distribution of agricultural products. The greenways put in place by China are a good example.

2. Governments need to be more active in ensuring adequate and fair prices for agricultural and food products. The so-called magic of the market must be balanced with the help of the state. Farmers must not be left at the mercy of cooperation and, at the same time, international trade in agricultural products must be rationalized.

3. Advanced technologies must be applied consciously to improve food production, ensure efficient use of water and land and, above all, improve seed quality.

4. The adoption of digital technologies is as vital in agriculture as in other economic sectors. Ensuring internet and broadband access to rural areas will be vital to their international and global supply chains.

5. Most importantly, we need to rethink [of] our food consumption and production patterns. We can eat better, and many of us would do well to eat less.

