Erdoan recycles years-old speech from ex-PM Binali Yldrm





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan delivered a speech at an opening ceremony on Tuesday, repeating almost verbatim a four-year speech given by former Prime Minister Binali Yldrm. copy – paste the chef pic.twitter.com/r5WcNOXJph (@ 444syh1) February 16, 2021 Stressing the importance of fluency and good use of the Turkish language, Erdoan said that social media is creating their own language of written and spoken communication among young people today. Meaningless abbreviations, scattered foreign words, incomplete sentences, absurd sentences are becoming more common every day, the speech said, repeating Yldrms’ words. The deterioration of the language has reached a point threatening the future of Turkey, according to the president and former prime minister. We have put an end to this degradation, Erdoan concluded, while Yldrm opted for the wording: It is time to tell this degradation to stop. Hope you get well soon, reporter Banu Gven tweeted to the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate, possibly responsible for writing Erdoans’ speeches. Our strongest line of defense against cultural imperialism is to preserve our language, the leadership had tweeted about duplicate speech Tuesday night, quoting Erdoan. Videos of the two speeches went viral on Turkish Twitter, with a social media user responding to Erdoan reading a passage from a left-wing group as part of his speech in 2013. By ripping out part of our heart, we have buried our best, said Erdoan, reciting the poem about a group of young Marxist activists who were killed after taking three NATO soldiers hostage in 1972, in protest against the imminent execution of three leaders of Turkey’s radical left. very popular youth movements at the time. Erdoan was reading a letter from a young boy in the south-eastern province of Diyarbakr, which included the poem Kzldere which called on activists symbols of honor, virtue and faith. Here are the arches of Grup Yorum 🙂 pic.twitter.com/iJbOQlhg66 Brez Kantonyan (@barikatzaferi) February 17, 2021







