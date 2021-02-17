Prime Minister Modi to address senior military officials in Gujarat in March

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country’s military leaders at a high-level armed forces conference to be held in Gujarat in March, sources familiar with the developments said on Wednesday. The Combined Commanders’ Conference will be held in Kevadia in early March, although the exact dates are still being worked out, they said.

The conference was traditionally held in Delhi but has been held outside the national capital for the past five years. In the past, it has been held on the Indian lone aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and Jodhpur.

The high-level conference will be held at a time when India and China are in the midst of a disengagement process in eastern Ladakh, and the military is putting the finishing touches to its theater plan for use the most advantageous of its resources to deal with growing security threats. The Minister of Defense, the Chief of the Defense Staff and the three department heads will attend the conference.

The military is expected to make a presentation to the prime minister on progress towards establishing theater commands, one of the officials cited above said.

India is set to begin formal rollout of its long-awaited theater plan, with Air Defense Command and Maritime Theater Command due to be launched by May, as the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. .

The commands are being put in place against the background of border tensions with China over the Line of Real Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and Pakistani hostility along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu-et -Kashmir, with a joint threat from the two -armed neighbors are recognized as a reality by the country’s military rulers, and at a time when India is demonstrating a strong position in the Indo-Pacific region.