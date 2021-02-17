Prime Minister’s House spending drops dramatically





Due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government restraint on public spending, spending by the House and the Prime Minister’s Office fell by 49% and 29% respectively.

It is reported that the total expenditure of the Prime Minister’s House has reduced to Rs. 280 million in 2020, while it was Rs. 339 in 2019 and Rs 590 million in 2018.

Likewise, the Premier Office has also seen a considerable drop in spending over the past three years, standing at Rs. 334 million in 2020, Rs. 305 million in 2019 and Rs. 514 million.

Read more: Imran Khan’s Anti-Corruption Campaign Against High Odds

The Prime Minister did not use any discretionary funds in the form of cash rewards, gifts, etc. However, this has not been the case in previous governments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made around 26 official visits so far, and all together cost a total of Rs. 176 million. While the predecessors of the prime minister, Yousaf Raza Gilani, spent rupees. 572 million on 48 official visits, Nawaz Sharif spent Rs. 1.8 billion on 92 official visits, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf spent Rs. 107 million on 9 visits and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spent Rs. 260 million on 19 official visits.

Nawaz Sharif spent Rs. 1.8 billion on 92 official visits, Shahid Khaqan Rs. 260 million on 19 visits, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Rs. 107 million on 9 visits, and Yousuf Raza Gilani Rs. 572 million on 48 visits.

Read more: PM Imran’s trip to Kabul costs less than his predecessors

Shortly after Imran Khan’s election as Prime Minister, he organized a car auction at the premises of the Prime Minister’s House, as part of his “austerity campaign” to reduce government spending.

About seventy luxury cars previously owned and used by Imran Khan’s predecessors were on auction, including several Mercedes Benzes, bulletproof jeeps, forty Toyota cars, including Land Cruisers, and a Lexus SUV.

In addition, there were reports that four helicopters and eight buffaloes previously used by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for “gastronomic purposes” were also being auctioned.

Read more: Senate vote sold for 500 million rupees to 700 million rupees in Balochistan, PM Khan reveals

It is relevant to note here that there is a clear difference between Imran Khan and the expenses of his predecessors. Rs. 4.3 billion was spent by former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, on a camp office, while former Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif, spent an amount of Rs. 572 million on two camp offices.

In addition, Rs. 3.6 billion was spent on two camp offices and Rs. 570 million on five camp officers, respectively by former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

There were around 2,717 police officers who were stationed at the former prime minister’s camp office in Raiwind, while 656 police officers and 246 cars were deployed to the two offices of the former president, Asif Ali Zardari.

Read more: Prime Minister Khan rejects price hikes for petroleum products

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos