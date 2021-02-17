Donald Trump tried to arrange meeting with Iran eight times but was rejected, according to Rouhani





Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has claimed that former President Donald Trump tried eight times to hold a meeting between the two leaders, but was pushed back, even as he publicly threatened to wage war and ruin Tehran.

Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal in May 2018, calling it “laughable” and promising to negotiate a new, tougher deal. But despite all of its threats against Tehran, the regime refused to sit down with its administration.

Trump’s “maximum pressure” strategy has stifled Iranian exports and severely undermined its economy. Iranian leaders celebrated what they claim to be their victory over the hawkish Trump administration, ahead of an expected detente and the revival of the JCPOA under its successor, President Joe Biden.

Trump may have been removed from office, but Iranian leaders still deplore the impact of his sanctions and warn the new administration to break with this strategy. Tehran is also taking the opportunity to mock the former president and undermine the position of Iranian hawks who retain their influence over US foreign policy and the military establishment.

Rohani said in a cabinet session on Wednesday that Trump left the JCPOA under pressure from Israel and Saudi Arabia, but still tried to open diplomatic channels with Tehran months after his withdrawal.

“We went to the United Nations at the end of September 2018, and on the first day of the General Assembly, after Trump’s speech, he sent me eight texts and wanted to meet with me,” Rohani said, according to the agency. Mehr press. . “I rejected,” he added.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s press team to seek comment on Rouhani’s claim.

Despite his threats to Iran, Trump has remained open to meeting Rouhani for much of his presidency. In August 2019, the former president told reporters there was “a very good chance” that he would meet his Iranian counterpart, even as the two sides were engaged in a military strategy in the Persian Gulf.

Relations then deteriorated further, starting with the US assassination of senior Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020. Iran responded with a ballistic missile strike against bases Iraqi soldiers sheltering American troops, injuring more than 100.

Tehran then accidentally shot down a passenger plane outside of Tehran, with air defense units on alert for a US strike.

But even after this series of events brought both sides to the brink of war, Trump still believed he could strike a deal with Tehran. In June, he warned Iranian leaders: “Don’t wait until after the US election to close the Big Deal. I will win. You will get a better deal now!”

This photo shows former President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga. January 4, 2021. MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images / Getty

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos