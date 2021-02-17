President Joko Widodo inaugurates Andi Samsan as Vice President of the Supreme Court





LEGAL OBJECTIVE JAKARTA Lensahukum.co.id Andi Samsan Nganro reading the oath of office during his inauguration ceremony as Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Judicial Affairs, Monday (02/15/2021). At the Jakarta State Palace, President Joko Widodo officially appointed Andi Samsan Nganro as the Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (MA) for court cases.

The inauguration procession was held in Istana Negara, Jakarta on Monday (2/15/2021) and took place in service. Andi Samsan wears a special dress as the leader of the AM. Andi Samsan looks brave and full of charisma. “By God, I swear that I will perform the duties of Associate Chief Judicial Judge in the best and fairest manner. Hold firmly to the laws of the Republic of Indonesia 1945 and enforce all legal regulations according to the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia in 1945 and be devoted to the nation and the nation, “Andi Samsan said while reciting his oath. Andi Samsan’s appointment was based on Presidential Decree No. 22 / P of 2021 regarding the respectful dismissal of the Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and the appointment of the Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Judicial Affairs. The national anthem of Indonesia Raya was pronounced after the reading of the oath. President Jokowi and Deputy Ma’ruf Amin then congratulated him. The event ended with a group photo shoot. It was previously known that Andi Samsan was a well-known figure in the legal environment in Indonesia. Prior to being appointed Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Judicial Affairs, he served as President of the Supervisory Chamber of the Supreme Court and spokesperson for the Supreme Court. The man, born January 2, 1953 in Wajo Regency, South Sulawesi, graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Hasanuddin University Law School before continuing to Masters (S2) level at Krisma Dwi Payana University with a specialization in law. Andi Samsan’s career path can be called brilliant. He started his career as a first level judge of Ujung Pandang District Court. Then from 1998 to 2000, he was president of the Tenggarong District Court. The post of president was also felt at the Cibinong District Court in West Java from 2003 to 2006, and he served as President of the South Jakarta District Court in 2006. Previously, Andi Samsan’s name was mentioned as a strong candidate to replace Mr. Hatta Ali, who retired in May 2020. However, he eventually had to cede the presidency of the Supreme Court to Chief Justice Syarifuddin and now Andi Samsan and Sunarto, the two representatives of the last bastion of justice, must synergize for future progress.

Source: Syamsul Bahri. (HONGKY ALEXANDER)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos