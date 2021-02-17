What did Boris Johnson say about reopening hospitality after third lockdown?





The government is expected to reveal its roadmap for unlocking the country next week (Monday, February 22), which Johnson said would be when more details on reopening the trade are revealed. During a visit to a mass vaccination center in Cwmbran, South Wales, today (Wednesday 17 February) the Prime Minister was asked to find out whether he agreed to the calls so that the case rates are much lower before the hospitality reopens. He replied: I certainly think we have to take it in stages, we have to go with caution. Last year we fully opened up hospitality as one of the last things we did, as there is obviously an additional risk of hospitality being passed on. But we will reveal everything on Monday. I know there is a lot of understandable speculation in the newspaper and people are coming up with theories about what we’re going to do and what we’re going to say about infection rates and so on, I would advise everyone , wait, we’ll try to say as much as possible on monday. Cautious and careful In the announcement due next week, the Johnson said the plan will be based on a cautious and cautious approach to get out of the lockdown irreversibly. We want to go one way from now on based on the incredible rollout of immunization. Many players in the trade have been called upon to ask the government to allow the reopening of the sector with minimal restrictions. The The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has established a Road to recovery report, which highlighted five key points it wanted the government to consider when pubs can reopen. He pointed out that after the most vulnerable groups are vaccinated, pubs should reopen when non-essential retail and other parts of the hospitality industry reopen something that has also been said by business voices such as Chris Jowsey, head of Admiral Taverns and Greater Manchester night adviser and operator Sacha Lord. Necessary measures BBPA research found in the second quarter of 2020, which included a lockdown, e-commerce beer sales fell 96%. In the fourth quarter of last year, a period when trade restrictions were heavily imposed with levels and a second lockdown, pub beer sales fell 77% from 2019. Although Eat Out to Help Out is in place in the third quarter, along with the temporary reduction in VAT on food and non-alcoholic beverages, beer sales in pubs fell another 27%. The measures described by the BBPA are: Extension of business rate vacations for the 2021/22 fiscal year

The reduced 5% VAT rate on soft drinks, food and accommodation will be extended for a further 12 months and widened to cover alcoholic drinks with a review in the future with the aim of being a permanent reduction

Subsidies and employment assistance (i.e. leave program and job retention bonus) will continue if trade restrictions are still in place after April

A brewers compensation fund for share write-offs due to pandemic and resulting lockdowns

Positive and proactive communication to stimulate the return of consumers to places of hospitality and consider a new stimulation of demand if confidence in the sector remains fragile

