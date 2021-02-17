Focus on managing the Covid-19 pandemic, Jokowi: no reshuffle!





President Joko Widodo affirmed not to do a review or reshuffle in Indonesia's Maju cabinet, which he headed with Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. This was transmitted by the president in a meeting with the editors of a number of mass media outlets at the Merdeka Palace on Wednesday (2/17/2021). According to him, currently, the government is still focusing on the fight against the pandemic of the Corona virus (Covid-19). "Nothing reshuffle. I confirm that there is none. The government is focused on managing the pandemic, "he said. Previously there was news that President Jokowi it will be fine reshuffle cabinet for the second time. The news circulated after rumors of a plan to take office as president of the party Democrats which is headed by the Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko sometime ago. Respond to problems reshuffle huffing, Moeldoko said it was entirely President Jokowi's domain. Moeldoko admitted he didn't want to participate in speculation because the work of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic was not done. Moeldoko also called on all parties not to make unfounded accusations of the coup within the Democratic Party. "The work on Covid-19 is a mess, we are dizzy. What are you doing thinking about what is not, is not important, "he said. Based on records Business, Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin did it for the first time reshuffle cabinet in December 2020. Tuesday (12/22/2021), Jokowi Accompanied by Vice President Ma'ruf to announce six new ministers in Indonesia's forward cabinet at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The six ministers are Tri Rismaharini as Minister of Social Affairs, Sandiaga Uno as Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Budi Gunadi Sadikin as Minister of Health, Muhammad Lutfi as Minister of Commerce, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas as Minister of Religion and Sakti Wahyu Trenggono as Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. Other than that, Jokowi also selected six deputy ministers, namely Muhammad Herindra as Deputy Minister of Defense, Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej as Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights, Dante Saksono Harbuwono as Deputy Minister of Health, Harvick Hasnul Qolbi as Deputy Minister of Agriculture, and Pahala Nugraha Mansury as Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN).

