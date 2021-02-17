The forest ‘a lifeline’ for future generations of Pakistan: PM





ISLAMABAD, Feb. 17 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called reforestation a lifeline for Pakistan’s future, said the government was firm in making the country green given its vulnerability to climate change.

For Pakistan, planting is not a hobby, but a vital step in giving our future generations a clean and healthy environment in which to breathe, the prime minister said at the launch of the very first inspired Miyawaki forest of the Japanese method of Islamabads in the Shakarparian Hills.

The Miyawaki technique helps plant growth, which is 10 times faster and results in 30 times more dense afforestation.

Twenty sites in Islamabad have been identified for development on Miyawaki style lines, also known as the pot sowing method.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan is among the 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change and rising temperatures, and stressed the need for urgent action to mitigate the challenge.

He pointed out that the environmental conditions in metropolitan areas like Lahore and Peshawar, formerly known as the Garden Cities, had become horrendous due to rising pollution levels.

He said airborne toxins were particularly dangerous for the elderly and children, and could lead to an average 11-year reduction in human life.

He regretted that the alarming situation was in fact the fallout from turning Lahore into a concrete jungle by cutting down callused trees and said rapid forest was the only way to counter it.

LIVE #APPNews: Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 2021 Spring Tree Planting Campaign under the # 10BillionTreeTsunami and the very first Miyawaki Forest in #Islamabad #Pakistan #PMIK #PMimranKhan @PakPMO @aminattock @FaisalJave https://t.co/Bapn

– APP (@appcsocialmedia) February 17, 2021

Imran Khan focused on changing lifestyles to be more caring and more environmentally friendly.

Our government is determined to bring about changes on earth (through plantations) and also in mindsets, he said.

He mentioned that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had successfully planted one billion trees in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and pledged to meet the next tsunami target of 10 billion trees.

The Prime Minister commended the efforts of the Federal Minister for Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, and his team for the effective implementation of afforestation projects.

He called on young people to take control of their future in their own hands and actively participate in the government plantation campaign.

Imran Khan said the inclusion of plantation-related chapters in the academic curriculum is also being explored to reach out to the next generation from an early age.

He urged schools and colleges to set planting goals for their students to encourage them to be environmentally friendly.

Together, we will make a green Pakistan – environmentally sustainable and worth living for future generations, he said.

Previously, the Prime Minister planted a young pine tree in Shakarparian, alongside Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam and Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

I started urban forestry on the model of the Miyawaki technique in Japan where trees grow 10 times faster and 30 times denser and this is the best way to fight pollution. 50 sites were chosen in Lahore. The first experience took place at the Liberty roundabout in 2020. pic.twitter.com/iOJcYi6sSn

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) February 13, 2021

On February 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the planting campaign in Lahore, where 50 sites had been chosen for Miyawaki-style afforestation.

The prime minister had previously described planting using fast growing methods such as the Japanese Miyawaki technique as “the best way to fight pollution”.

Imran Khan had mentioned that the first experiment was carried out at Liberty Roundabout in Lahore last year with positive results.

On his Twitter, he had also shared a before and after photo of the roundabout, with the stark difference between the earlier barren planting and the dense planting later in a year.

-Report by Shumaila Andleeb







