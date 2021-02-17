Japan and United States extend agreement on military base payments | Donald Trump News





Japan will pay $ 1.9 billion next year for the 55,000 US troops based there after Trump tried to quadruple the payment.

Japan and the United States have agreed to extend an agreement on how much Toyko pays for the maintenance of U.S. military bases on its soil for another year as they continue negotiations on a new pact.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi made the announcement on Wednesday.

The current five-year deal was scheduled to end after March 2021, but will now run until March 2022, with Japan expected to pay around $ 1.9 billion during that time. The two governments are expected to sign the agreement soon, Kyodo news agency reported.

The deal comes after former President Donald Trump allegedly increased pressure on Tokyo to quadruple its payments for US troops to $ 8 billion.

The campaign was part of Trump’s larger efforts to pressure allies to increase defense spending, with the former president saying the deal with Tokyo was one-sided.

There are currently approximately 55,000 US troops stationed in Japan. This includes the US Navys Seventh Fleet and its permanently deployed Carrier Strike Group, as well as the Third Marine Expeditionary Force.

As part of the so-called host nation support, countries hosting U.S. military installations bear some of the costs of training, manpower, and logistics.

In addition to defending Japan’s key ally, US military units use the archipelago as a base of operations in the wider Asia-Pacific region, where US military might has sought to counteract China’s growing influence. .

The Biden administration has sought to shift from the antagonistic approach of the Trump administrations to US allies and their defense commitments.

In particular, in early February, the administration froze the withdrawal of troops from Trumps in Germany, the headquarters of US European Command and US Africa Command.

The plan aimed to move the headquarters and withdraw some 11,900 troops, but surprised European allies and US military officials.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos