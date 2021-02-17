PM Modi to launch several development projects in Kerala on Friday

New Delhi, February 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for key energy and urban sector projects in Kerala for the ballot on February 19 via videoconference.

PMO said Wednesday that Modi will inaugurate a 320 KV Pugalur (Tamil Nadu) – Thrissur (Kerala) power transmission project, noting that it is a high voltage direct current (HVDC) project based on a converter. Source Voltage (VSC) and that it has India’s first HVDC link featuring advanced VSC technology.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore, it will facilitate the transfer of 2,000 MW of electricity from the western region and help cope with the growing load for the people of Kerala.

This VSC-based system includes the integration of XLPE (Crosslinked Polyethylene) HVDC cable with overhead lines which saves footprint and has 35-40% less footprint compared to conventional HVDC system.

The PMO said it will also dedicate to the nation the 50 MW solar power project at Kasaragod, which has been developed as part of the National Solar Power Mission.

Settled on over 250 acres of land spread across the villages of Paivalike, Meenja and Chippar in Kasaragod district, it was built with the central government investment of around Rs 280 crore.

Among other projects, he will lay the foundation stone for the Thiruvananthapuram Integrated Command and Control Center. Scheduled to be built at a cost of Rs 94 crore, it is set up to host smart solutions for Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, and will act as a common point of action during emergencies to facilitate coordinated action.

In addition, he will also lay the foundation stone for the Thiruvananthapuram smart roads project, which has an estimated cost of Rs 427 crore and plans to convert 37 km of existing roads in the state capital into world-class smart roads by bringing all overhead. utilities below and undertake road and junction improvements.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 75 MLD (million liters per day) treatment plant in Aruvikkara, built as part of the AMRUT mission. PTI KR AAR AAR

