Port: Trump’s good ideas should continue, but without Trump as spokesperson





It probably gives the man too much credit.

Trump’s genius, as he is, has its roots in an innate ability to tell people what they want to hear. Trump is largely illiterate about the nuances of public policy. Yet he artfully identified the frustration bubbling up in the American body politic, and he capitalized on them.

Trump was a miserable president, certainly the worst of my life, and I’m ready to listen to the argument that he’s the worst ever. However, the social and political angst on which he built his movement is real, and it offers us, and especially Republicans, opportunities for victory in public policy.

Trade is one example. For decades we assumed free trade was an absolute good, but what China has taught us is that a deeply troubling regime can use unfettered trade with an open market like ours to fuel. its authoritarianism to the point that it poses a threat not only to the people. under his cruel boot but also to the Americans.

For proof, we should look no further than the sports and entertainment industry where celebrities and other highly paid boot-lickers lean on criticism of China, thanks to the huge market that this country represents for their products, even as they cheerfully support every wart on American society.

Immigration is another example. Fixing Trump on a border wall has not helped, but the huge political constituency delighted by the wall’s construction is frustrated by the chaos that characterizes modern American immigration policy. We need reforms that bring order to this process while recognizing the dignity of potential immigrants.

There is no better argument for the idea of ​​American exceptionalism in which Trump’s supporters believe and their detractors don’t care than the human masses willing to risk anything to live here. We have to be easier on those who would come here legally and harder on those who try to jump the line.

If Trump were a better human being, he could have made real progress in these and other policy areas. Instead, he dishonored himself and hurt the Republican Party.

Still, he leaves an opportunity behind. Republicans shouldn’t be afraid to pursue the political dilemmas at the heart of Trumpism, but they must change the mark of the effort.

Trump cannot be the face of this pursuit of reform. He was able to identify these problems but used the anger they arouse to help himself.

Good leaders solve problems. They don’t use them.

If Republicans can move control of their party away from Trump and his cult of personality and pragmatically focus on the issues that drive the Trump movement, they can quickly find themselves reinvigorated.

To comment on this article, visit www.sayanythingblog.com

Rob Port, Founder of SayAnythingBlog.com, is a Forum Communications commentator. Contact him on Twitter at @robport or by email at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos