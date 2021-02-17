Supreme Court praises Jokowi for registering highest number of beatings cases





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to compliment Mahmakah Agung (MA) for achievements throughout 2020. That’s because Mahmakah Agung’s performance that year was the best in history. The achievements of the GA were presented in the annual report held at the Supreme Court building on Wednesday (17/2/2021), the event also took place virtually. President Jokowi and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin appeared to be present at the event via virtual. Chief Justice Muhammad Syarifuddin Photo: Screenshot Chairman of MA, Muhammad Syarifuddin, reveals that there are 20,562 things that have been decided during the year 2020. This figure has become the most important in the historical file of the creation of the GA. “The business burden in 2020 is 20,761 things, or 20,544 items and 217 items of waste in 2019. Of the total burden, the Supreme Court successfully decided 20,562 items and the 2020 waste is 199 items. Is the lowest in Supreme Court history, ”MA chief Muhammad Syarifuddin said in his posting in the 2020 Virtual Supreme Court Annual Report on Wednesday (2/17/2021). Syarifuffin said the pandemic has not reduced the quality of the Supreme Court in handling cases. The number of cases, he said, has been proven to be the highest in previous years. “With the number of Supreme Court justices being relatively smaller than the previous year, even though the number of cases received in 2020 was the highest in history, the Supreme Court was still able to rule. on the largest number of cases in history without reducing the quality of decisions even in a pandemic situation which has imposed a work system: work from the office (WFO) and work from home (WFH) ”, a said Syarifuddin. Apart from that, Syarifuddin also showed the success of the MA in deciding things on time. There are 19,874 things completed in less than 3 months. “In terms of speed, the Supreme Court decided on the processing time of cases under 3 months a total of 19,874 cases out of 20,562 cases decided, i.e. a total of 96.65% The amount exceeded the scope in 2019, which is by 96.58%, “he said. Syarifuddin said that, based on existing metrics, MA’s performance throughout 2020 exceeded the target. In fact, according to him, a record was set throughout the establishment of the MA. << The above description shows that all the parameters for measuring the performance of the processing of cases at the Supreme Court in 2020 have succeeded in exceeding all the set targets, even most of them have succeeded in setting new records. like the best in Supreme Court history. ," he said. See President Jokowi’s appreciation for accomplishing the MA …

