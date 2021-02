Representative Bennie Thompson and NAACP sue Donald Trump and Rudy Guiliani over January 6 riot

The NAACP on Tuesday morning filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson against former President Donald J. Trump and his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol. .

The lawsuit argues that the former president and his lawyer violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 law that includes protections against violent conspiracies that interfere with the constitutional obligations of Congress, by conspiring to incite a violent riot in Capitol.

In the lawsuit, Thompson said he was forced to wear a gas mask and hide on the chamber gallery floor for three hours while hearing threats of physical violence against any member attempting to approve the count of the electoral college ballots. Thompson in the suit said he heard a gunshot, which he only later learned had killed a woman who stormed the Capitol.

Thompson, the 72-year-old senior Democratic and Mississippis congressman, says he was exposed to an increased risk to his health by later being forced to shelter in place in a cramped area that did not allow for socialize with two members of Congress who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Thompson seeks an unspecified financial amount in damages in connection with the lawsuit in the Federal District Court in Washington.

I was scared for my life, Thompson told The New York Times. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about this incident. I was determined to see justice in this situation.

He added: It’s me, and I hope others, having our day in court to address the January 6 atrocities.

The US Senate acquitted Trump last week after the US House indicted him on incitement to insurgency over his role in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill. On that day, a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and disturbed lawmakers as they certified the results of the 2020 presidential election which Democrat Joe Biden won by an overwhelming majority.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday also named far-right militia groups The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Derrick Johnson, NAACP national president and native of Mississippi, told The Times his organization has taken legal action to fight white supremacy.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has filed a lawsuit against the Ku Klux Klan which bankrupted a chapter, Johnson said, referring to a 2008 judgment against a Kentucky-based Klan team that ordered the group to pay. $ 2.5 million in damages. This is very similar. If we do nothing, we can be assured that these groups will continue to spread and grow in their boldness. We must stop the spread of white supremacy.

– Article credit to Adam Ganucheau from Mississippi today –

