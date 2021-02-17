Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed the institution of Lieutenant Governor: Rahul Gandhi

Hitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the former had not allowed the Congressional government in Union territory to operate freely for the past five years.

Gandhi’s comments come amid political unrest in Pondicherry, where Congress lost its majority in the Assembly after four of its deputies resigned on Wednesday.

Gandhi also accused Modi of destroying the institution of lieutenant governor and of not respecting the mandate of the people. “Through the LG office, he (Modi) repeatedly sent you a message saying that your vote doesn’t matter. PM Modi has taken your dreams, aspirations and worked against them by destroying the institution of the lieutenant governor, just as it destroys all other institutions, ”said Rahul Gandhi.

The congressman also asserted that no one can seek justice from the country’s justice system without being terrified of the consequences.

Addressing his first public meeting for the Pondicherry Assembly elections probably in April, he alleged: “Today no Indian can get justice from the justice system without being terrified of what will be done to him” .

As journalists feared for their lives, bills were passed in parliament without any discussion and elected leaders were not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha because “a man thinks he is not the Prime Minister but that he is the king of the country “, Rahul Dit Gandhi.

(With PTI inputs)