PTI government ‘seriously considering’ missing persons issue, says Sheikh Rasheed





Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed addresses the media in Islamabad, Pakistan. Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed Says PTI Government Will Use All Resources To Quickly Recover Missing People This Is A Serious Consideration

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government was paying special attention to the issue of missing persons, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Wednesday, assuring families and relatives of the victims that their loved ones would be returned soon.

The PTI government would use all resources to quickly recover the missing people, Sheikh Rasheed told a delegation of families and relatives of the missing.

The minister informed them that Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked the relevant bodies and those concerned to legislate on the issue of enforced disappearances at a recent meeting he chaired in the federal cabinet.

The justice ministry is looking at all legal aspects in this regard, he added.

The interior minister also sympathized with the families of the missing, calling it a humanitarian problem and saying that the PTI regime paid special attention to it.

Rasheed added that all relevant departments are making coordinated efforts that have resulted in the recovery of many missing people.

Earlier today, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz met with relatives of those missing from Balochistan during a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad, where participants gathered to seek justice for their families.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan should come here and talk to these people,” Maryam said.

“The security of citizens is the responsibility of the state,” said the leader of the PML-N, adding that if a missing person is guilty of a crime, he must be tried by a court.

Shortly after, during a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked to speed up work on legislation on the issue of missing persons.

Faraz said the prime minister ordered the justice minister to immediately reactivate the missing persons bill because now, after a drastic drop in terrorist acts, the issue should be settled.

The issue was raised in Cabinet by Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, who gave a full perspective on the bill, he added.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he himself had attended such protests and sit-ins and expressed his solidarity with the relatives of the missing,” he said.

