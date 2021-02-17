US pledges to strengthen long-standing bilateral ties with Indonesia





Jakarta. US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken pledged to strengthen long-standing bilateral ties with Indonesia in a phone call with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, according to US State Department spokesman. Ned Price. “Secretary Blinken affirmed the growing importance of the US-Indonesia strategic partnership for the prosperity and security of the two countries, and pledged to further strengthen the wide range of our bilateral relations,” Price wrote in an official statement. published by the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia. Wednesday. The two countries also plan to strengthen bilateral trade and investment. “Secretary Blinken agreed on the key role of ASEAN’s centrality in the Indo-Pacific, and stressed the importance of protecting and preserving a free and open South China Sea,” Price said. On regional and global issues, the two leaders shared their concerns over the ongoing military coup in the ASEAN member state of Myanmar. Blinken also thanked Retno for his efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan. “[He] applauded her leadership as a positive role model for women and girls, and noted that as the largest predominantly Muslim country in the world, Indonesia has some unique insights it can offer Afghans in their quest a political settlement, ”Price said. Statistics from the Department of Commerce show that the total trade between the United States and Indonesia was Rp 27.2 billion (about $ 1.93 million) in January-December 2020. In 2010, the two countries launched a comprehensive partnership on education and trade, among others. The two countries took the partnership to new heights when former US President Barack Obama met with President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo at the White House in October 2015. The two presidents pledged to forge a strategic partnership on issues of regional and global importance. Minister Retno said on Tuesday she would contact several of her counterparts. She would also visit Asean President Brunei Darussalam to draw attention to Myanmar’s coup. She also plans to visit other Asean countries. The diplomat also plans to communicate with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

