Why should the world boycott the 2022 China’s Winter Olympics? | World news

China is set to host the next Winter Olympics in Beijing from February 4, 2022, but China’s plans for the games appear under threat as more than 180 international human rights groups have called for a boycott of the upcoming event. The development comes in light of growing evidence that Beijing is committing human rights violations against ethnic minorities in the occupied areas of East Turkistan, Tibet, Hong Kong, Macao and Inner Mongolia.

Having signed a joint letter condemning the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, human rights groups said the continuation of the games would embolden China in the face of its appalling human rights violations in China. mainland and its territories occupied by force as well as destabilizing actions in the district under the expansionist ideology of Xi Jinping. The Uyghur World Congress even called the games the Olympics of genocide.

China’s unprovoked opposition to India on the border in 2020 has also led to growing anxiety within the international community over China’s aggressive tactics and thus expressing the boycott of the Beijing Olympics as a symbol of their disapproval of China’s coercion and inhumanity. , expansionist and unilateral actions. Western liberal democracies, like America and the UK, have also hinted that they would be likely to boycott the 2022 Games. However, India, which has been forced by China into an uncalled-for deadlock. borders, has yet to declare its position on the 2022 Olympics.

In recent years and months, China’s odious treatment of its citizens, human rights violations in the occupied territories, and unilateral and expansionist activities in the region, including in the South China Sea, as well as the The Indochinese stalemate has been the cause of growing criticism against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and President Xi Jinping from the international community. Xi Jinping in the recent past has openly flouted human rights standards, while at the same time trying to take on the leadership role of the international community.

Dorjee Tseten of Students for a Free Tibet compared the upcoming games to the 1936 Nazi Olympics in Germany. The games were held in Berlin with a view to legitimizing Hitler’s genocide against the Jewish people. The games successfully helped reinforce the image of the Nazi regime. He adds that this is why the international community must come together to boycott the Beijing 2022 Games in order to show China that its actions are noticed by the world and that they will not get away with it.

The current Chinese regime is not a normal dictatorship. The actions of the Chinese government against ethnic minorities like Uighurs in occupied East Turkestan (Xinjiang in China), Tibetans, residents of Hong Kong, etc. make him the world’s worst human rights abuser.

The 2008 Summer Games allowed Beijing to show itself as a significant power on the world stage and he hopes that the next games of 2022 can reinforce this perception. The upcoming Olympics will simply become a propaganda showcase for the Chinese regime involving a grand opening ceremony, openly and secretly glorifying China and other promotional items. A boycott of the international community would deprive China of a much needed propaganda victory and also draw attention to the Chinese government’s human rights abuses against ethnic minorities. The boycott would also impose an economic price on China for its behavior, as the funds and resources it has already spent on future games would go in vain.

Rights groups also said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should find an alternative host for the games. Teng Biao, a Chinese dissident and human rights lawyer, suggested that the state boycott may also simultaneously pressure the IOC to revoke China’s right to host such games in the future. Biao also expressed his disappointment at the IOC’s refusal to recognize the gross human rights violations in China. Revoking the ability of China and other repressive regimes to organize games in the future would be in line with the principles of the IOC since the Olympic Charter calls for the promotion of a peaceful society concerned with the preservation of human dignity.

China’s human rights violations and mistreatment of minorities have only worsened since it got the green light from the IOC to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. The most visible and serious human rights by the Chinese regime have been perpetrated against the Turkish Muslim Uyghur population residing in occupied East Turkestan. More than a million Uyghurs have been arbitrarily detained by China in internment camps that China calls vocational training centers. In these centers, detailed Uyghurs are exposed to sexual violence, sterilizations, and forced labor like hand-picking cotton in the fields. China has also oppressed and mistreated the people of occupied Tibet for years, destroying their monasteries, forcing them out of their traditional homes and occupations, demonizing His Holiness the Dalai Lama and trying to erase Tibetan culture.

In addition, China’s aggressive behavior in the neighborhood has also grown since the IOC approved to host the next Winter Olympics in China. This is clear from China’s self-raised dispute with Japan over ownership and control of the Senkakus Islands. Beijing has also stepped up its aggressive stance in the waters surrounding Taiwan. The list of these assaults is long, and unsurprisingly, China has self-inflicted disputes with every next country in its neighborhood.

Another example of China’s expansionist agenda is China’s continued unilateral aggression against India on the Indochinese border. These, coupled with China’s appalling human rights record, have made countries around the world suspicious of China, and one of the ways in which the international community can tighten the The stranglehold around China is to boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Most of the medalists from the last Winter Olympics have come from liberal democracies which have been loudest about China’s actions against ethnic minorities in recent months. On July 22, 2019, twenty-two countries, mostly liberal democracies such as Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany and the UK Kingdom, signed a letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council, in which they expressed grave concern about the brutal Chinese government crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in occupied East Turkestan and demanded that China stand Refrain from arbitrary detention and restrictions on the freedom of movement of Uyghurs and other Muslim and minority communities in Xinjiang.

Prominent UK figures who condemned the 2022 Beijing Olympics include Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, and Labor MP Chris Bryant, member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and former junior foreign minister . Davey said there is growing evidence of genocide in China and it is clear that the UK and the whole world must stand up to Beijing’s psychosis and use all available tools. to stop it. Bryant added that all five categories of genocidal behavior according to the Genocide Convention can be observed in occupied East Turkestan and therefore the international community should resist China’s continuing human rights violations. Davey added that in the face of genocide and atrocities, such as those that have taken place in China, the Olympics and Paralympics cannot be separated from politics.

On February 15, 2020, Republican Representative Mike Waltz of the United States introduced a resolution urging the United States to boycott the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Waltz said he could not in “good conscience »Allow American athletes to take part in an event organized by a brutal dictatorship. Waltz’s resolution was preceded by another resolution presented to the United States Senate by Senator Rick Scott on behalf of himself and six other senators. The resolution declared the Chinese Communist Party to be genocidal in nature and urged the IOC to change the location of the next games so that they can be held in a country that recognizes and respects human rights. Other Senators who seconded the resolution were Senators Mike Braun, Marco Rubio, Todd Young, Tom Cotton, Jim Inhofe and Marsha Blackburn.

If the United States joins the league of 22 countries boycotting the upcoming Beijing Winter Games in 2022, that would mean the top athletes and medal contenders would not participate in the event. These 22 countries as well as the United States represent 76% of the medalists of the last Olympic Winter Games – the PyeongChang Games of 2018. Even if these 23 countries are the only ones to decide to boycott the Winter Games of 2022 in Beijing , it would be reduced to an imitation of the Olympic Games.

India has even more reasons to boycott the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games than most countries in the world. China’s unprovoked aggressive actions along the Indian border in 2020 resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers. As China continues its aggressive border actions and encroaches on Indian lands, it insists that border issues between the two countries should not affect bilateral diplomatic relations.

China’s aggressive stance along with its continued human rights violations has put the whole world to the limit. Due to the lack of a proper response to the atrocities committed by China, Xi Jinping believes he has the right to act as he wishes. However, a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games by liberal democracies and Western countries will allow the international community to show China that its actions have consequences and that it cannot continue its human rights violations. man and his aggressive actions against other nations. And India should definitely join the league of boycotters.