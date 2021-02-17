Biden says Uyghur genocide is among China’s ‘different standards’

President Biden rejects genocide against the Uyghur population in China, calling mass internment a “different standard” as the State Department responded this month to “atrocities” in the camps, following reports of systemic rape and torture.

The Commander-in-Chief made the remarks after being questioned for his CNN town hall Tuesday evening about his recent conversation with his Chinese counterpart, beginning his response by relaying Xi’s justification for the abuse.

“If you know anything about the history of China, it always has been, the moment when China fell victim to the outside world was when they were not unified at home,” began Biden. “So the central well, widely overestimated Xi Jinping’s central tenet, is that there must be a united and tightly controlled China. And he uses his justification for the things he does on that basis.

President Joe Biden stands on stage during a televised town hall event at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS / Leah Millis

China, a nation that has faced a wave of international scrutiny in recent years over its activities to dismantle democracy in Hong Kong and its refusal to accept responsibility for negligence and a lack of transparency at the start of the The coronavirus epidemic has failed to bring global tensions to an end to its massive internment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province.

This building in China is believed to be a re-education camp where mainly ethnic Muslim minorities are held. GREG BAKER / AFP via Getty Images

President Biden continued in his response that he “was not going to denounce” the Chinese Communist Party’s belligerent actions in Hong Kong, against the Uyghurs or in Taiwan.

I point out to him that no American president can be supported as president, if he does not reflect the values ​​of the United States, continued the American president. And so the idea is that I’m not going to denounce what is doing in Hong Kong, what it is doing with Uyghurs in the western mountains of China and Taiwan trying to end China’s one policy by making it powerful … [Xi] gets it. “

“Culturally, there are different standards that each country and its leaders are expected to follow,” he continued.

“Standards” in China, as a recent BBC News exhibit shows, include systemic torture and rape in Uyghur concentration camps.

Following the publication of the BBC report, China banned the point of sale on its territory.

Asked at city hall about the repercussions of the genocide for the CCP, Biden sidestepped the question, saying the United States would “reaffirm our role as spokesperson for human rights at the UN and other agencies. “.

“Well, there will be repercussions for China and [Xi] known. What I am doing is making it clear that in fact we will continue to reaffirm our role as spokespersons for human rights at the UN and in other agencies that have an impact on their attitude ” , did he declare.

“Standards” in China include systemic torture and rape occurring in Uyghur concentration camps, according to a BBC exhibit. AP / Evan Vucci

When asked if China wasn’t already too powerful to be prevented from its appalling human rights practices, Biden expressed confidence that human rights would prevail. .

“China is trying very hard to become the world leader. And to get that nickname and be able to do it, they have to gain the trust of other countries. And as long as they engage in activities that violate basic human rights, it will be difficult for them to do so.

“But it’s much more complicated than that, I shouldn’t be trying to talk about Chinese politics in 10 minutes on TV here.”

Joe Biden made the remarks during a CNN town hall on February 17, 2021. REUTERS / Leah Millis

A White House spokesperson could not be reached immediately by The Post for comment.

During his confirmation hearings last month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken specifically joined with outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in identifying the Chinese government’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims as genocide and said that there was a strong and long-standing bipartisan engagement in Taiwan. [and] the commitment to Taiwan is something we hold fast to.

Biden has not publicly acknowledged receiving a congratulatory phone call from the president of Taiwan.