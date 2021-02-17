PM Modi urges people to make India a hub of spiritual and wellness tourism





Noting that the 130 crore Indian vigilance has become an example to the world in the fight against Cov-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the wisdom, habits and Yoga-Ayurveda of the home also play a role. important role in the fight against the pandemic. Addressing the celebration of 75 years of the Shri Ram Chandra mission, the Prime Minister called on the population to work to make India “a hub of spiritual tourism and well-being”. “In recent times the world has seen an example of how little vigilance in everyday life can help overcome a huge crisis. We are all witnessing how the 130 crore Indian vigilance has become an example for the world in the fight against the coronavirus. this fight, the wisdom and the habits taught in our houses, Yoga-Ayurveda has also played a big role ”, he declared. He said the whole world was concerned about India’s situation when the pandemic unfolded, but today “India’s fight against the coronavirus inspires the whole world.” The Prime Minister commended the Shri Ram Chandra mission for instilling meaning, peace, health and spiritual well-being among the people. He also commended the Mission for popularizing yoga. He said that in today’s fast-paced and stressful life, as the world struggles with lifestyle-related disease and pandemic, Sahaj Marg, Heartfulness and Yoga are like a beacon of hope for the world. . The prime minister said India is playing a central role in global immunization. “Our vision for well-being is as much global as it is national. India has a lot to offer when it comes to health and well-being,” he said. Calling on people “to work to make India a hub of spiritual tourism and wellness”, he said that “yoga and Ayurveda can contribute to a healthy planet”. “Our goal is to present them to the world in a language they understand,” he said. Highlighting the growing global interest in yoga and meditation, he spoke of the growing challenge of depression and expressed hope that the “Heartfulness” program will help cope with it. “Disease free citizens, mentally strong citizens will take India to new heights,” he said. The Prime Minister said that the Indian idea of ​​well-being goes beyond just curing illnesses and that there has been extensive work on preventive health care. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.







