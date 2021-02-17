Now is the time to send Imran packing: Maryam Nawaz – Pakistan





Posted on February 17, 2021 8:37 p.m.

People will take revenge with voting power, says Maryam

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) – Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the time has come to send Imran Khan to pack, people will take revenge with the power to vote.

Addressing a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally organized by the PML-N in Nowshera, the PML-N vice president thanked the Qaumi Watan Party, the Pakistan People’s Party, JUI-F, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and in particular Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman for their cooperation with PML-N and candidate withdrawing in favor of PML-N and also for respect and encouragement.

Referring to the by-elections, she said that it is not possible for me to go to Daska and not to Nowshera, adding that she loves the Pashtun language.

She said she had more sympathy for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa than for Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan because the province has suffered from other problems including incompetence, theft and robbery for 8 years.

Maryam Nawaz said the poor man’s stove burned in the PML-N era, under the previous government, flour, sugar, pulses, eggs were cheap, including gas and gasoline.

She said the growth rate in the government of Nawaz Sharif was 5.8 percent, in the PTI government it is not negative but the growth has remained underground. In our government the price of flour was Rs 35 per kg, now it is Rs 80 per kg, the price of Rotti was Rs 5 and now it has increased to Rs 20.

The PML-N vice president said that wherever PTI members run for office, they will be defeated. I want to tell people that when the PTI comes to ask for votes, show them the electricity and gas bills and the medication slips and tell them how gracefully they came to ask for votes, she added.

