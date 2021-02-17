Boris Johnson under pressure to relax social distancing in pubs





Senior government adviser Sir John Bell on Wednesday said it was “not plausible” to expect the public to tolerate the same restrictions after the vaccine rolls out. Sir John, Regius Professor of Medicine at the University of Oxford, told the Commons Science and Technology Committee that people want to return to “a relatively normal way of life” and that steps must be taken to achieve it. “It is not plausible to imagine a world where we will vaccinate the whole country and where everyone thinks they are still in a place where we were six months ago, it is just not reasonable” , he told MPs. “I think we’re going to have to allow people to adjust their behaviors appropriately if they have actually received the vaccine.” Mr Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that schools will start re-entering from March 8 in a roadmap indicating the order to reopen other areas based on infection, hospitalization, death and vaccination rates . While plans are unlikely to commit to a specific timeframe, stores are expected to open in April, with pubs and restaurants unlikely to serve shoppers indoors until May. A high-level government source said on Wednesday that the findings of a study next month could determine whether social distancing measures could be relaxed after the shots were deployed. Research from Public Health England, which tracks thousands of workers from health, is the first major study to examine the impact. vaccines on the transmission of Covid. The government source said that if the results are good, it will reopen the debate on whether the restrictions could be relaxed for the hospitality sector. “The Siren study in early March will be essential,” the source said. “At the moment, the two-meter rules, or ‘one meter plus’ with other mitigation measures, are based on an attempt to significantly limit the risk of transmission. If we find that the vaccines have had a significant impact on the transmission, it will make sense to review it all. “ A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Affairs said: “There are no plans to change the current social distancing measures, which are in place to protect people from the risk of transmitting the coronavirus. PHE Siren study examines the impact of vaccines on Covid-19 transmission, and the results will be released in due course. “







