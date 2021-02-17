Donald Trump pays tribute to Rush Limbaugh on Fox, OAN and Newsmax – Deadline





Tonight, the conservative media televised trio are putting Donald Trump in the spotlight that former host Celebrity Apprentice has clearly mourned since leaving the White House last month.

After calling Fox News Channel’s Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer on air earlier Wednesday to lament the death of talk radio frontman Rush Limbaugh, the twice-impeached Trump has now made prime-time appearances on the newscast owned by Rupert Murdoch, One American News Network and Newsmax tonight.

The big stop will be with official best friend Sean Hannity on FNC, but Fox’s growing rivals are also giving Trump their key locations:

#BREAKING: President Trump will join me on @OANN in an upcoming interview on the passing of Rush Limbaugh. Stay tuned.

– Jenn Pellegrino OAN (@JennPellegrino) February 17, 2021

TONIGHT: The 45th President of the United States Donald Trump joins Greg Kelly Reports to discuss the passing of Rush Limbaugh and beyond.

7:00 p.m. ET on Newsmax TV. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/yQtqBKcRTH

– Newsmax (@newsmax) February 17, 2021

In addition to the previous discussion on Fox News with soft balling Faulkner and Hemmer, Trump Hannity, OAN and Newsmax’s hat trick will be the first interviews the former POTUS has given since before the fatal Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill by a crowd of MAGA and militiamen.

A recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the media starved Trump early last year, Limbaugh died of lung cancer Wednesday at his home in Palm Beach, Florida. The self-proclaimed 70-year-old “fuzzball” had been a provocative force for the right on radio since the Reagan era and helped bring Trump back to presidential notoriety in 2016.

Having never encountered a microphone he loved, Trump’s talking trio tonight will also be the first time he has had a prime-time plan that the Senate voted 57-43 not to condemn him for. “ serious crimes and misdemeanors inciting violence against the United States government. States. “The appearance on FNC, OAN, and Newsmax comes just over 24 hours after semi-exiled Trump rescues Senator Mitch McConnell as an” austere, brooding, smileless political hack. “

Trump’s attack on his fellow Republican was inevitable after the current Minority Leader said in a post-impeachment vote speech on Feb. 13 “There is no doubt that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for ‘having provoked the events’ of January 6.

If President Joe Biden is “linked” to talking about Trump, as he said to CNN Town Hall last night, McConnell hopes ignoring the private social media of the 45th POTUS will deny him the oxygen exposure that he needs.

FNC, OAN and Newsmax have just burst this fantasy for the senior senator from Kentucky.







